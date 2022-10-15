Ronaldo, Messi, LeBron James: 5 athletes who surpassed $100 million in pretax earnings in one year

According to the acclaimed business magazine Forbes, LeBron James has joined the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in an exclusive list of athletes who have earned a pre-tax sum exceeding $100 million in a single year.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have dominated earnings lists across global sport in the recent past and have now been joined by one of the greatest basketball players in history.

Only four other athletes make up the Forbes list that LeBron James has joined this year.

Lionel Messi

Widely considered one of the greatest players in football history, Lionel Messi has aged like fine wine over the years. The Argentine legend has scored 782 goals for club and country so far and has come into his own ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

Messi joined PSG in a stunning move in 2021 and is reportedly earning in excess of $35 million per season at the club. The former Barcelona talisman has managed eight goals and eight assists in all competitions for PSG this season and remains one of the world's best football players.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer

Lionel Messi destroying players and teams in the Champions League. Lionel Messi destroying players and teams in the Champions League. 🔥https://t.co/ceOjA5jj2N

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has defined football's modern era alongside Lionel Messi and is the most prolific goalscorer of his time. The Manchester United superstar recently hit the 700-goal mark in his club career and will go down in history as an all-time great.

Ronaldo has showcased his mettle in three of Europe's five top leagues and has played for some of the biggest clubs on the continent. The former Real Madrid forward has also won the UEFA Nations League and UEFA Euro 2016 with Portugal and is one of the sport's most successful exponents.

LeBron James

LeBron James has established himself as a modern-day legend in the NBA. The four-time champion has represented three different teams over the past decade and has featured in an astonishing 1,366 NBA games.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



Shaq on whether LeBron James has killer instinct



(via



"If you don't have killer instinct, how you get 38,000 points?"Shaq on whether LeBron James has killer instinct(via @Drinkchamps "If you don't have killer instinct, how you get 38,000 points?"Shaq on whether LeBron James has killer instinct(via @Drinkchamps)https://t.co/yfKcBEwE3i

The Los Angeles Lakers star remains the highest-paid NBA player for the ninth consecutive year and is one of the most famous athletes in the world. James has also won two Olympic Gold medals with the USA and is one of the most important sporting figures in the country.

Neymar

Touted as one of the most skilled players of his generation, Neymar is a sight to behold at his best. The Brazilian winger burst onto the scene alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at Barcelona before making a big-money move to PSG in 2017.

Neymar earns well over $30 million under his current contract and remains one of the team's most important figures. The Selecao star has registered nine goals and nine assists in all competitions for PSG and will play a key role for Brazil in the 2022 World Cup.

Dak Prescott

At only 29 years of age, Dak Prescott is the youngest name on this list. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback has excelled throughout his college and professional career in the NFL and has shattered several records in recent years.

The quarterback won the NFL Rookie of the Year award in 2016 and currently earns a salary in excess of $40 million a year at the Dallas Cowboys.

