10 best finishers in world football right now

@ashw77 by Ashwin Hanagudu Top 5 / Top 10 24 Aug 2017, 16:35 IST

Every team wants a supreme finisher who just knows instinctively where the back of the net is. While these players might not be the most technically gifted players on the planet, they do the job for their teams scoring a bucket load of goals from all possible angles and situations.

Some of the names on this list would almost be anonymous throughout the game before they popped up and scored a crucial goal. With so many talented footballers and forwards, it was no easy task ranking the top 10.

Without much ado, let us take a look at the 10 best finishers in world football at the moment:

(Note: Players have been ranked based only on their finishing and not their overall skill)

#10 Gonzalo Higuain

Gonzalo Higuain is one of the most prolific goalscorers in the Serie A

Gonzalo Higuain has missed some crucial chances for the Argentine national team, but there is no doubting the fact that he is one of the best finishers in world football at the moment. Supremely prolific at the club level, the Argentine has time and again buried his chances with clinical precision.

After a decent spell at Real Madrid, the Argentine frontman really hit his straps in Serie A where he broke all kind of scoring records at Napoli. After making a controversial move to Juventus last season, Higuain continued his good form scoring 32 goals in his debut season and guiding the Old Lady to the Serie A title and the Champions League final.

Considered to be one of the best strikers of this generation, the 29-year-old Argentine will be hoping to continue his goalscoring form this season.

Argentina football fans will be hoping that Higuain shows his finishing skills for the national team as well.