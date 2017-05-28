Ronaldo Nazario chooses between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo Nazario de Lima gives the perfect answer to the Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate.

Ronaldo Nazario has his say on the eternal Messi-Ronaldo debate

What’s the story?

Legendary Brazilian striker Ronaldo Nazario de Lima has given a fitting reply to end the eternal Lionel Messi – Cristiano Ronaldo debate once and for all.

Speaking in an interview with Fox Sports, the 2-time Ballon d’Or winner said: “Both of them are fantastic. I love Messi with the ball at his feet, he scores goals and does all the rest too. But Cristiano’s numbers can’t be ignored. It’s a cruel comparison. Both of them deserve respect.”

In case you didn’t know…

Ronaldo Nazario was considered one of the world’s best strikers during his prime and is one of the few players to have donned the jerseys of both FC Barcelona and Real Madrid. Although he is remembered more for his exploits with Los Merengues, the 2-time Ballon d’Or winner was, in fact, the last player before Messi and Ronaldo to score 30 goals in a La Liga season, when he netted 34 goals for the Blaugrana in 1996-1997.

The heart of the matter

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated the world of football for the last 10 years, so much so that they have won the Ballon d’Or in each of the last 9 years. The two superstars have hit heights that many considered impossible to achieve, leave alone sustain at that level.

Also Read: Ronaldo Nazario predicts who will win the Ballon d'Or in 2017

However, with their superhuman feats comes the inevitable comparisons, as to who between the two is the better footballer. It is a mundane question but one which has captured the imagination of millions of fans and every now and then an ex-footballer, a celebrity or a pundit gives his take on who according to them is better.

A conclusion is yet to be reached and it is one debate that is destined to go on until the end of time but El Fenomeno – probably – has provided the best answer until now regarding this.

Video

Author's Take

The debate as to who is better between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi is one which is not to see its end anytime soon. While Ronaldo is the more athletic of the two, Messi is the more gifted one, or so they say. While Ronaldo is the better goalscorer, Messi is the better dribbler and so on...

It is foolish to compare the two footballers, who are easily one of the greatest to have ever graced the game and instead of comparing and picking out flaws in the games of the two stars, we – the fans – should enjoy football with Messi and Ronaldo in it, for it will not be long before the two hang up their boots, for one is 32 years of age and the other is 29.

Instead of comparing them, in the futile attempt to gauge who is better, we should thank our stars that we were blessed enough to be born in the generation of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.