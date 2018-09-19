Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Ronaldo, Neymar departures make LaLiga weaker: Barcelona President

Zeeshan Ali
SENIOR ANALYST
News
1.34K   //    19 Sep 2018, 09:48 IST

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg
Ronaldo has followed the Brazilian out of Spain

In a surprisingly refreshing change of pace, someone from FC Barcelona found themselves appreciating someone from Real Madrid. Well, not exactly. And it might've well been a swipe at that.

However, the fact that he also went onto claim that the departure of Neymar, along with that of Cristiano Ronaldo, a similar negative impact on LaLiga probably suggests his intentions were not sinister.

Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu has said the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid is "negative" for La Liga and has backed Juventus to become an even bigger challenger in the Champions League following the signing.

Speaking to he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"[Juventus president] Andrea Agnelli has pulled off a fantastic deal," "I'm sorry that La Liga has lost a star, the second in two years after Neymar.
"It's negative for our football, and I'm not interested in the fact Real could be weaker because we want the best football to be played here. That's the only way you can compete with the Premier League -- the richest.
"Ronaldo doesn't only improve Juve, but the whole of Italian football, and as far as the Champions League goes, I agree with [Lionel] Messi that Juve, with Ronaldo, are an even stronger candidate to win it."
"When somebody complains, first of all they should consider whether they may have done the same on certain occasions," Bartomeu said. "I don't think that PSG never had any contact with Neymar before they paid his release clause. How do you get away from this hypocrisy?
"It's up to FIFA to change the rules. In Spain, we have the disadvantage of these release clauses. Clubs know what the price of the player is and so they talk to them. FIFA must intervene."

Meanwhile, Bartomeu added that he is hopeful Video Assistant Referees will be used in the Champions League, amid reports of talks regarding the introduction of the technology.

"We've always been in favour of it and the fans will see fairer results and referees will be helped," he said. "But UEFA haven't introduced it in the Champions League and that has disappointed me."
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Cristiano Ronaldo Neymar
Zeeshan Ali
SENIOR ANALYST
"Played 38, Won 26, Drawn 12, Lost exactly none!"
5 attackers who have started the new LaLiga campaign...
RELATED STORY
5 most expensive signings by LaLiga clubs
RELATED STORY
LaLiga: When did Real Madrid and Barcelona last finish...
RELATED STORY
5 Superstars likely to sign with Real Madrid in 2019
RELATED STORY
The History Of LaLiga
RELATED STORY
Which League has Most Players Nominated for FIFPro XI?
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018/19: Most Valuable XI
RELATED STORY
FC Barcelona: 5 reasons why the club has lost its identity
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19: 10 Highest Rated Players
RELATED STORY
LaLiga: Real Madrid President backs Rafael Nadal to be...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
22 Sep HUE REA 12:30 AM Huesca vs Real Sociedad
22 Sep RAY DEP 04:30 PM Rayo Vallecano vs Deportivo Alavés
22 Sep CEL REA 07:45 PM Celta Vigo vs Real Valladolid
22 Sep EIB LEG 07:45 PM Eibar vs Leganés
22 Sep GET ATL 10:00 PM Getafe vs Atlético Madrid
23 Sep REA ESP 12:15 AM Real Madrid vs Espanyol
23 Sep LEV SEV 03:30 PM Levante vs Sevilla
23 Sep VIL VAL 07:45 PM Villarreal vs Valencia
23 Sep REA ATH 10:00 PM Real Betis vs Athletic Club
24 Sep BAR GIR 12:15 AM Barcelona vs Girona
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us