Jamie Redknapp's recent remarks on Erling Haaland have sparked a controversy among football fans. During the pre-match buildup for Manchester City's clash against Leeds United, Redknapp referred to Haaland as "the first genuine superstar we've had" in the Premier League.

The comment came after the sharpshooting striker broke the record for the most goals scored in a Premier League season against West Ham. He has amassed an astounding 51 goals across all competitions and 35 goals in just 31 league games. The Norwegian sensation's remarkable performance earned him a guard of honor from his teammates.

However, fans were quick to criticize Redknapp's statement. They pointed out that several legendary players, including Thierry Henry, David Beckham, Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, and Mo Salah have all graced the English top flight.

Many took to Twitter to express their disagreement with the former Liverpool and Spurs midfielder's claim with tweets like these:

How much would Erling Haaland earn with Manchester City's successes this season?

According to British outlet Daily Express, Erling Haaland could reportedly earn £5 million in bonuses alone if he leads Manchester City to a historic treble this season. The team secured a 2-1 victory against Leeds on Saturday, extending their lead at the top of the Premier League to four points and increasing the pressure on title rivals Arsenal.

The sensational striker has been in remarkable form for City this season, netting 51 goals across all competitions and shattering the league's single-season goal record. Haaland's performances have more than justified his £51.4 million transfer fee, and he could etch his name into the history books if he continues his incredible run.

After joining City from Borussia Dortmund, Haaland has quickly established himself as one of the world's top players. Earning a reported £375,000 per week, the Norwegian star is in line for significant bonuses tied to his on-field success, particularly if he can guide the club to the three trophies.

As reported by The Sun, the 22-year-old will pocket £1 million if City achieve domestic glory, and another £1 million if they clinch the Champions League. If Manchester City triumphs in the FA Cup final against Manchester United next month, Erling Haaland stands to receive a £350,000 bonus for winning the competition.

It is reported that the forward's contract with the Etihad Stadium club includes several award-driven clauses, with a similar amount likely to be earned for breaking the Premier League's goal record.

The former RB Salzburg standout could also profit from year-end accolades. Bonuses are attached to the PFA Player of the Year, Football Writer's Player of the Year, and inclusion in the PFA Team of the Year awards.

Lionel Messi is currently the frontrunner to claim the Ballon d'Or this year after leading Argentina to a World Cup victory. However, Erling Haaland's extraordinary form has positioned him as a contender for the prestigious award. Should he win the Ballon d'Or, the towering forward would receive an additional £1 million bonus, further highlighting his remarkable ascent in the world of football.

