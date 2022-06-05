"Ronaldo starting is the only positive" "Santos out" - Portugal fans react angrily as 2 players are named in the starting XI against Switzerland

Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo are set to take on Switzerland at the José Alvalade Stadium on June 5 for their second 2022-23 UEFA Nations League game.

Fernando Santos' side scored a late equaliser last time out as they drew 1-1 with old rivals Spain in Seville on June 2. They were helped by the superstar forward coming on just after the hour mark after being left on the bench at the start.

Ahead of the clash in Lisbon, Santos named his starting XI for the clash, which contained numerous changes from the previous encounter.

Fans have reacted angrily to the news that Premier League stars Diogo Jota and Bruno Fernandes have also both been selected in the lineup.

Jota has struggled in recent months for his nation. Meanwhile, Fernandes has only scored four times in his previous 16 appearances for his nation and also endured a miserable campaign at Manchester United.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions from supporters following the star duo's admission from the clash:

Portugal boss Fernando Santos insists Cristiano Ronaldo didn't start against Spain for tactical reasons

The Euro 2016 winners will play four games in 10 days, including their draw against Spain. Hence, it perhaps wasn't a surprise that Ronaldo was rested following a grueling season in the Premier League with Manchester United.

However, Santos raised eyebrows with his comments following Portugal's draw in Spain. He claimed that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was benched because there were better options for that particular game.

In a press-conference before the game against Switzerland, Santos claimed (as per The Independent):

“Cristiano Ronaldo? They often ask why he is a starter. It’s the million-dollar question. I understood that for this game it was better to use the players I used.”

He added that it was a tactical move and had nothing to do with the forward's ability, saying:

“It was a technical and tactical option for this game. It seemed to us the best solution. For the way we wanted to play and approach the game. It has nothing to do with Cristiano’s quality, that’s not even in question."

Santos added:

“There are moments in the game when you have to think in a different way. We believed that in the second half he could come in and solve the game.”

Portugal have been drawn in a difficult group for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, as they will face Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea.

