×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Ronaldo wanted to join Serie A last year: Former Milan director

Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
News
58   //    22 Nov 2018, 14:08 IST

Ronaldo joined Juventus this summer from Real Madrid
Ronaldo joined Juventus this summer from Real Madrid

What's the story?

Marco Fassone, the former AC Milan Managing Director, has claimed in a recent interview that former Rossoneri owner Yonghong Li wanted to sign Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer of 2017.

Talking to Il Sole24Ore, Fassone said that the player himself wanted to leave the Santiago Bernabeu in favour of a move to the Serie A giants.

In case you didn't know...

Marco Fassone, who had previously held directorial positions at Juventus and Napoli, was removed from the post of AC Milan's CEO this summer.

Mr. Li had reportedly pressed Fassone into landing the Portuguese superstar at the club, because he wanted to make a huge impact on the Chinese market by securing the player.

Yonghong Li, Fassone and most of the Board members of club were removed in July following problems relating to UEFA’s financial fair play regulations at the end of last season.

The heart of the matter

Fassone revealed in the interview that to bring Ronaldo to San Siro was Li's dream.

He also accepted that he went as far as meeting with Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes to discuss the player's availability and costs in the summer of 2017.

He told Il Sole24Ore: (via: De Telegraaf)

"Yes, Mr. Li wanted Ronaldo because he believed he had great strength on the Chinese market."
"The player wanted to leave Madrid. We met in July 2017 with his attorney Mendes, to check the costs and availability of the player."

However, the then CEO realised that Milan didn't have the financial ability to afford a player like that and the deal fell apart.

Later, he had to persuade Mr. Li to let go of his dream, because Ronaldo was too expensive.

"I convinced Li to end his dream because Ronaldo was too expensive."

Though they failed in the bid to land the 5-time Ballon d'Or winner, they went on to spend €191.98 million that summer on new arrivals. (via transfermarkt)

What's next?

Ronaldo won the Champions League again with Los Blancos this year, and ended the season as the competition's top goal-scorer for the third year running.

He moved to Serie A this summer with Juventus for €112 million.

Ronaldo has settled well in Italy and is already the leading goalscorer for I Bianconeri with 8 goals in 12 appearances.

AC Milan are looking strong under new manager Gattuso and they face fourth placed Lazio in their Serie A fixture on Sunday.

Topics you might be interested in:
Serie A 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football AC Milan Football Cristiano Ronaldo Greatest Footballers of All Time Real Madrid Transfer News AC Milan Transfer News
Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
Football is my cup of tea. Let's talk football over a Cup of tea!
Serie A Power Rankings: November 2018
RELATED STORY
AC Milan 0-2 Juventus: 5 Talking Points, Serie A 2018-19
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo will finish top-scorer in...
RELATED STORY
Serie A 2018-19: 5 talking points from Match Day 4
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Serie A is returning to its former glory
RELATED STORY
Serie A 2018-19: 5 AC Milan players to watch out for this...
RELATED STORY
What If: Arsene Wenger had offered Zlatan Ibrahimovic a...
RELATED STORY
Greatest two-footed XI of all time
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or winners 1990-2000: Where are they now?
RELATED STORY
Wojciech Szczesny reveals what Cristiano Ronaldo told him...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Serie A 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 13
24 Nov UDI ROM 07:30 PM Udinese vs Roma
24 Nov JUV SPA 10:30 PM Juventus vs SPAL
25 Nov INT FRO 01:00 AM Internazionale vs Frosinone
25 Nov PAR SAS 05:00 PM Parma vs Sassuolo
25 Nov BOL FIO 07:30 PM Bologna vs Fiorentina
25 Nov EMP ATA 07:30 PM Empoli vs Atalanta
25 Nov NAP CHI 07:30 PM Napoli vs Chievo
25 Nov LAZ MIL 10:30 PM Lazio vs Milan
26 Nov GEN SAM 01:00 AM Genoa vs Sampdoria
27 Nov CAG TOR 01:00 AM Cagliari vs Torino
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us