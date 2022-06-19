Rongcheng vs Meizhou Hakka prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2022

Rongcheng will play host to Meizhou at Shuangliu Sports Centre on the fifth matchday of the Chinese Super League on Monday.

Rongcheng returned with one point from their trip to Tianjin on Thursday following a 1-1 draw with Tianjin Teda. The result did not improve their position in the standings but could be a confidence booster for the Chinese Super League newcomers.

The four-year-old team have struggled to get their campaign off the ground. They sit in the 14th spot, four places above the bottom. Rongcheng will be hosting another new kid in town. Meizhou Hakka were promoted to the top-flight last season, and don’t really look like a team that could destroy Rongcheng at home.

Meizhou Hakka sit in ninth position with six points after four games. They have fared well so far as a team playing in the top-flight for the first time. But with just a win and three draws to boast of, coach Milan Ristic knows that tougher days are ahead. Their trip to Chengdu will be a huge test for Meizhou, who pulled off a shock win over Shenzhen FC on Monday. Can they replicate that feat at the Shuangliu Sports Centre?

Rongcheng will hope to make the most of their cohesiveness over Meizhou Hakka’s individuality.

Chinese Super League @chineseleagueuk

chinesesuperleague.uk/roundup/cannav… Just when you think you have the CSL title in your grasp along comes a pesky opponent to stifle your attempts to attain glory. And in this instance, the opposition for would-be league champions @GZEvergrandeFC came in the shape of Chongqing Lifan Just when you think you have the CSL title in your grasp along comes a pesky opponent to stifle your attempts to attain glory. And in this instance, the opposition for would-be league champions @GZEvergrandeFC came in the shape of Chongqing Lifanchinesesuperleague.uk/roundup/cannav… https://t.co/AaP9Up8us8

Rongcheng vs Meizhou Head-to-Head

In their last three encounters, Rongcheng claimed two wins while the other game ended in a goalless draw.

Rongcheng form guide (all competitions): D-D-L-L-W

Meizhou form guide (all competitions): D-W-D-D-D

Rongcheng vs Meizhou Team News

Rongcheng

Three players are returning from suspension – Abduhamit Abdugheni, Gou Junchen and Tim Chow. However, only Tim Chow is expected to start against Meizhou. Fend Zhouyi will hope to take his tally to three goals or more following his brace against Beijing Guoan.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Meizhou

Defender Yang Chaosheng faces suspension after receiving a straight red card in the match against Beijing Guoan on Friday.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: Yang Chaosheng.

Unavailable: None.

Rongcheng vs Meizhou Predicted Xls

Rongcheng (4-4-2): Xiaofeng Geng (GK), Rui Gan, Tao Liu, Richard Windbichler, Ruibao Hu, Tim Chow, Romulo, Gan Chao, Hetao Hu, Felipe Silva, Kim Min-woo

Meizhou (4-2-3-1): Yu Hou (GK), Rade Dugalic, Liao Junjian, Wang Wei, Yihu Yang, Nebojsa Kosovic, Liang Shi, Yilin Yang, Yin Congyao, Shuai Li, Aleksa Vukanovic

$50 Risk-Free Bet + up to $1,000 Deposit Match at DraftKings SB

Rongcheng vs Meizhou Prediction

Historically, Rongcheng have mostly dominated Meizhou Hakka. It is unclear whether that advantage could play out this time. However, the hosts will strive to avoid further chaos at home following a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Beijing Guoan, during which three Rongcheng players were sent off.

Rongcheng are expected to overcome the challenge of the visitors with a slim margin.

Prediction: Rongcheng 2-1 Meizhou

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far