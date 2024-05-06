Rosario Central vs Atletico Mineiro Prediction and Betting Tips | May 7th 2024

Rosario Central will host Atletico Mineiro at the Gigante de Arroyito on Tuesday in another round of the 2024 Copa Libertadores campaign. The home side have had mixed results in their continental campaign this season but remain hopeful of advancement to the knockout stages.

They were held to a 1-1 draw against Caracas in their last match, falling behind midway through the first half before Agustin Modica came off the bench to level the scores in the second.

Rosario Central sit second in Group G with four points from three games. They will now look to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways this week.

Atletico Mineiro, meanwhile, have enjoyed a strong start to the Copa Libertadores this season and are closing in on a spot in the knockout stages. They picked up a narrow 3-2 victory over Penarol in their last match, holding a three-goal lead early in the second half via goals from Gustavo Scarpa and former Bayer Leverkusen man Paulinho before their opponents scored two consolation goals to ensure a frantic finish to the game.

The visitors sit atop their group with nine points from an obtainable nine and will confirm a spot in the knockout stages with a win on Tuesday, provided results elsewhere go in their favor.

Rosario Central vs Atletico Mineiro Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday's game will mark just the second meeting between Rosario and Atletico MG, with the visitors picking up a 2-1 victory in their maiden clash last month.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last four games across all competitions.

Atletico MG are the joint-highest-scoring side in the Copa Libertadores this season with a goal tally of nine.

The visitors have scored at least one goal in all but one of their last 18 games across all competitions.

Rosario Central vs Atletico Mineiro Prediction

Canalla are on a run of back-to-back draws and have won just one of their last seven matches. They have, however, lost just once on home turf since the turn of the year and will be hopeful of a positive result this week.

Atletico MG are on a brilliant 11-game unbeaten run, picking up seven wins in that period. They are undefeated in their last five games on the road and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Rosario Central 1-2 Atletico Mineiro

Rosario Central vs Atletico Mineiro Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Atletico MG to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the hosts' last six matches)