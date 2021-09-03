Rosario Central vs Boca Juniors prediction, preview, team news and more | Argentine Primera Division 2021

Rosario Central are set to play Boca Juniors at the Estadio Gigante de Arroyito on Saturday in the Argentine Primera Division.

Rosario Central come into this game on the back of a 4-2 win over ten-man Central Cordoba in the league. A brace from experienced striker Marco Ruben and goals from centre-backs Gaston Avila and Facundo Almada sealed the deal for Kily Gonzalez's Rosario Central.

Second-half goals from attacker Milton Gimenez and veteran Uruguayan forward Sebastian Ribas proved to be a mere consolation for Central Cordoba, who had centre-back Alejandro Maciel sent off in the second-half.

Boca Juniors, on the other hand, drew 0-0 against Claudio Ubeda's Racing Club. Boca Juniors boasted the lion's share of possession and had more shots on target, but couldn't find a way past Racing Club's defence.

Rosario Central vs Boca Juniors Head-to-Head

In 22 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Rosario Central hold the advantage. They have won 10 games, lost five and drawn seven.

The two clubs last faced each other in 2019, with Rosario Central beating Boca Juniors 1-0. A first-half goal from attacker Sebastian Ribas was enough to secure the win for Rosario Central. Boca Juniors had midfielder Nicolas Capaldo sent off late in the second-half.

Rosario Central form guide in the Argentine Primera Division: W-W-D-L-L

Boca Juniors form guide in the Argentine Primera Division: D-W-W-L-D

Rosario Central vs Boca Juniors Team News

Rosario Central

Rosario Central have no known injury issues and manager Kily Gonzalez is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Boca Juniors

Meanwhile, Boca Juniors have a few injury issues. Manager Sebastian Battaglia will be unable to call upon the services of Argentina international Eduardo Salvio, Colombian midfielder Edwin Cardona and attacker Nicolas Orsini.

Injured: Edwin Cardona, Nicolas Orsini, Eduardo Salvio

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Rosario Central vs Boca Juniors Predicted XI

Rosario Central Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Jorge Broun, Damian Martinez, Facundo Almada, Gaston Avila, Lautaro Blanco, Diego Zabala, Emmanuel Ojeda, Luciano Ferreyra, Michael Covea, Lucas Gamba, Marco Ruben

Boca Juniors Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Agustin Rossi, Luis Advincula, Carlos Izquierdoz, Marcos Rojo, Agustin Sandez, Agustin Almendra, Esteban Rolon, Juan Ramirez, Aaron Molinas, Cristian Pavon, Norberto Briasco

Rosario Central vs Boca Juniors Prediction

Rosario Central have won two of their last five league games. Experienced strikers like Lucas Gamba and Marco Ruben will be key against Boca Juniors.

Boca Juniors, on the other hand, have also won two of their last five league games. They recently sacked Miguel Angel Russo as manager, and Sebastian Battaglia has a tough job in his hands.

A close match is on the cards, and a draw seems to be an ideal result.

Prediction: Rosario Central 0-0 Boca Juniors

