Rosario Central and Caracas return to action in the Copa Libertadores when they square off at the Estadio Gigante de Arroyito on Thursday. Henry Meléndez’s men head into the game without a win in 15 consecutive games and are on the cusp of an early exit from the continental showpiece.

Rosario Central failed to find their feet last weekend as they suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat at the hands of Argentinos Juniors in the Argentine Primera Division.

Miguel Angel Russo’s side have failed to win five consecutive games in all competitions, losing four and claiming one draw since beating Penarol 1-0 in their Copa Libertadores Group G opener on April 4.

Since their opening-day victory, Rosario have picked up just one point from their subsequent three matches in Group G and currently sit third in the table, five points behind second-placed Penarol.

Caracas, on the other hand, have endured a disappointing Copa Libertadores campaign so far, having picked up just one point from their four matches.

This underwhelming run has been due to their struggles at both ends of the pitch as they have scored just two group-stage goals while conceding 11 at the opposite end of the pitch.

Caracas have failed to win their last 15 matches across all competitions — losing eight and claiming seven draws — a run which has seen them drop to 11th place in the Venezuelan Primera Division table.

Rosario Central vs Caracas Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever encounter between Rosario Central and Caracas, with both sides playing out a 1-1 draw in April’s reverse fixture.

Rosario Central Form Guide: L-L-D-L-L

Caracas Form Guide: L-D-L-D-L

Rosario Central vs Caracas Team News

Rosario Central

Agustin Bravo, Abel Hernandez and Francis MacAllister are all recuperating from injuries and are out of contention for the hosts.

Injured: Agustin Bravo, Abel Hernandez, Francis MacAllister

Suspended: None

Caracas

Barring any late fitness issues, the Venezuelan outfit head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Rosario Central vs Caracas Predicted XI

Rosario Central Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jorge Broun; Damián Martínez, Carlos Quintana, Facundo Mallo, Alan Rodriguez; Emanuel Coronel, Kevin Ortíz, Lautaro Giaccone, Tomás O'Connor; Jaminton Campaz, Ignacio Malcorra

Caracas Predicted XI (3-4-3): Wuilker Fariñez; Bianneider Tamayo, Francisco La Mantía, Wuilker Fariñez, Brayan Rodríguez; Luis Casiani, Rubert Quijada Bryant Ortega, Blessing Edet; Danny Pérez, Enmanuel Moreno, Edwuin Pernía.

Rosario Central vs Caracas Prediction

While Rosario Central have struggled to get going of late, they will be backing themselves against an out-of-sorts Caracas side whose current form is nothing to write home about.

That said, we see the Argentine outfit claiming all three points and keeping their slim hopes of reaching the knockout stages alive.

Prediction: Rosario Central 2-0 Caracas