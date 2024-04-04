Rosario vs Penarol Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th April 2024

Rosario will entertain Penarol at Estadio Gigante de Arroyito in the Copa Libertadores on Friday.

Rosario vs Penarol Preview

Rosario ended the 2023 Argentine Primera División in eighth place but were able to clinch qualification to the Copa Libertadores group stage. Their ultimate success in the 2023 Copa de la Liga Profesional handed them passage to the continental competition. Rosario are returning to the competition following their last appearance in 2019.

Canalla are busy with the ongoing Copa de la Liga Profesional and Copa Argentina ahead of the 2024 Argentine Primera División set for May 12. They have won half of the 10 matches played so far and have lost five others. Rosario must be prepared to withstand high-octane Penarol, who are unbeaten in eight straight games, winning seven times.

The visitors are the third Uruguayan team left in the competition following the elimination of Defensor Sporting. Penarol are set to play their first match in this edition after earning a direct qualification to the group stage. They finished as runners-up in the 2023 Uruguayan Primera División.

Decano are flying high in their domestic league, sitting atop the table with 16 points after six matchdays – although tied on points with second-placed Progreso. Penarol last played in the Copa Libertadores in 2022 when they failed to progress beyond the group stage. The visitors are unbeaten in their last three trips (W3).

Rosario vs Penarol Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Rosario have won four times and lost once in their last five matches at home in all competitions.

Rosario boast 12 appearances in the Copa Libertadores, reaching the semi-finals twice.

Rosario have scored three goals and conceded seven in their last five matches in all competitions.

Penarol are one of the most successful clubs in the competition, having won the Copa Libertadores on five occasions.

Rosario have won twice and lost thrice in their last five matches while Penarol have won four times and drawn once.

Rosario vs Penarol Prediction

Following the departure of top scorer Alejo Véliz, Rosario will be counting on winger Ignacio Malcorra, whose nine assists topped the chart last season. Alan Rodríguez is also an influential player in the outfit.

Penarol duo Leonardo Fernández and Leonardo Sequeira have netted five and four times respectively in the new domestic season. They will hope to replicate those efforts in the Copa Libertadores.

Penarol are expected to prevail based on form and experience.

Prediction: Rosario 1-3 Penarol

Rosario vs Penarol Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Penarol to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Penarol to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Rosario to score - Yes