Rosenborg vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction and Betting Tips | April 27, 2024 

Rosenborg welcome Bodo/Glimt to the Lerkendal Stadion for an Eliteserien round five fixture on Saturday (April 27).

The hosts are coming off a 3-1 win at Ull/Kisa in the NM Cup Round of 64 in midweek. Edvard Tagseth scored a first-half brace to give them a two-goal lead by the 17th minute, while Jakob Skille halved the deficit just before the half-hour mark. Santeri Vaananen wrapped up the scoring in the 77th minute to help his side book a date with Bodo/Glimt in the next round.

The Troillongan turn their focus back to the league scene, where they claimed a 3-1 win at Haugesund in their last game.

Bodo/Glimt, meanwhile, eliminated Junkeren with a 2-0 away win in the NM Cup. Ulrik Saltnes broke the deadlock in the 25th minute before turning provider for Sondre Sorli with three minutes left.

Bodo/Glimt's last league game was a 1-1 draw at home to Molde. The stalemate left them at the summit of the standings, having garnered 10 points from four games. Rosenborg, meanwhile, are fourth with nine points.

Rosenborg vs Bodo/Glimt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Rosenborg have 36 wins and six losses in their last 50 head-to-head games with Bodo.

Their most recent clash in September was a 1-1 draw.

Seven of their last eight head-to-head games have had goals at both ends.

Bodo have had a six-game unbeaten start to the season across competitions, winning five.

Rosenborg's four league games this season have seen 16 yellow cards and one red card issued.

Rosenborg vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction

Rosenborg lost their second league game of the campaign but have bounced back with four successive wins across competitions. That includes two wins in the cup, and they have a crunch clash with Bodo to look forward to in the cup.

Glimt are the defending champions and are on course to retain their title. They have started the season impressively, with a draw with Molde the only blemish in an otherwise perfect record. Expect the visitors to claim maximum points with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Rosenborg 1-2 Bodo/Glimt

Rosenborg vs Bodo/Glimt Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Bodo/Glimt to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Bodo/Glimt to score over 1.5 goals