Rosenborg vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction and Betting Tips | September 17th 2023

Rosenborg and Bodo/Glimt will trade tackles at the Lerkendal Stadion in an Eliteserien matchday 22 fixture on Sunday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 3-1 defeat away to Tromso before the international break. Jakob Romsaas, Kent-Are Antonsen and Vegard Erlien all scored to inspire the win.

Bodo/Glimt, meanwhile, shared the spoils in an exhilarating eight-goal thriller away to Ham Kam. Amahl Pellegrino and Patrick Berg each scored braces to help their side leave with a point in a 4-4 draw.

Despite the draw, Den Gule Horde held on to top spot in the table, having garnered 45 points from 20 games. Rosenborg sit in ninth spot with 28 points to show for their efforts in 21 games.

Rosenborg vs Bodo/Glimt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 50th meeting between the two sides. Rosenborg have 32 wins to their name, 11 games ended in a draw, while Bodo/Glimt were victorious on just six occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in May 2023 when Bodo claimed a 3-2 home win.

Six of the last seven head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced at least four goals.

Rosenborg's last nine games in all competitions have produced three goals or more, with seven games in this sequence seeing both sides score.

Bodo/Glimt's last eight competitive games have produced three goals or more, with six games in this sequence witnessing at least four goals scored.

Both sides have scored at least two goals each in six of the last eight head-to-head games, including each of the last four.

Rosenborg vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction

Bodo/Glimt have little margin for error in their quest to win the league. Their trip to Trondheim will represent a major test for their title credentials and Kjetil Knutsen will charge his wards to go all out for the win.

Rosenborg were eliminated from the UEFA Europa Conference League in harrowing circumstances and now have only the league to focus on. The Troillongan are well off the pace in the quest for European football and are unlikely to match their exploits from last season.

Games between both sides tend to be high-scoring affairs and we are backing the spoils to be shared in a four-goal thriller.

Prediction: Rosenborg 2-2 Bodo/Glimt

Rosenborg vs Bodo/Glimt Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals