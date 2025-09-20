Rosenborg vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction and Betting Tips | September 21st 2025

Rosenborg will invite league leaders Bodo/Glimt to the Lerkendal Stadion in the Eliteserien on Sunday. Glimt have a two-point lead at the top of the league standings over second-placed Viking.

The hosts returned to winning ways after two consecutive defeats in their previous outing, with a 3-0 away triumph over Haugesund. Amund Wichne's own goal gave them the lead in the fourth minute, while Dino Islamović and Ulrik Yttergård Jenssen scored in the first and second halves, respectively.

The visitors met Kristiansund in their first league game back since the international break last week and registered a dominant 7-1 win. They made their UEFA Champions League debut earlier this week and were held to a 2-2 draw by Slavia Praha. Late goals from Daniel Bassi and Sondre Brunstad Fet helped them avoid a loss in that match.

Rosenborg vs Bodo/Glimt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 54 times in all competitions. Troillongan have been the dominant side in these meetings with 33 wins. The visitors have nine wins to their name, and 12 games have ended in draws.

They met in the reverse fixture in May and Bodo recorded a 4-0 home win.

Six of the last seven meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

Rosenborg are unbeaten in their last six home games, recording four wins.

Bodo/Glimt have won their last five away games in the Eliteserien.

The hosts have registered just one win in their last five games in this fixture, with that triumph recorded away from home last season.

Glimt have the best goalscoring record in the league, scoring 58 goals, 30 more than the hosts.

Rosenborg vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction

Troillongan have lost two of their last three games, conceding six goals, and will look to improve upon that record. They have won just one of their last five home games in this fixture, while suffering two defeats.

Superlaget are unbeaten in the league since July, winning nine of the 11 games in that period. They have scored at least three goals in three of their last four away games and will look to build on that prolific run here.

Considering the current form of the two teams and Bodo's five-game winning streak on their travels in the Eliteserien, we back the visitors to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Rosenborg 1-3 Bodo/Glimt

Rosenborg vs Bodo/Glimt Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bodo/Glimt to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

