Rosenborg will welcome HamKam to the Lerkendal Stadion in the Eliteserien on Sunday. Troillongan are fourth in the standings with 23 points. The visitors have won just three of their 12 games and are 13th in the league table with 13 points.

The hosts have seen a drop in form and are winless in their last five games in all competitions. They met Sandefjord in their previous league outing and suffered a 2-0 away loss.

Kamma are winless in their last three league outings, though they have lost just one of their last five games. They played Brann in their previous outing and drew 1-1, scoring one goal apiece for the third game in a row.

Rosenborg vs HamKam Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 25 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 15 wins. Kamma have six wins and four games have ended in draws.

The hosts secured a league double last season, recording a 3-0 win on aggregate.

Troillongan have the third-best defensive record in the Eliteserien this season, conceding 14 goals. The visitors, meanwhile, have the third-worst defensive record, conceding 22 goals.

Kamma have won just one of their last seven games in this fixture.

Troillongan have enjoyed an unbeaten home record in the Eliteserien this season, drawing four of the seven games.

The visitors have won just three of their last 11 games in all competitions, with two wins registered away from home.

The last five meetings between them have produced conclusive results, with the hosts recording four wins.

Rosenborg vs HamKam Prediction

Troillongan have won just one of their last seven games in all competitions, with that triumph registered away from home in May. They are on a four-game winning streak against the visitors, keeping three clean sheets while scoring 11 goals.

Grønnbuksene are winless in their last three games and will look to bounce back here. Notably, they are unbeaten in their last three away games in the Eliteserien, playing two draws. They have failed to score in three of their last four games in this fixture.

Both teams have seen a drop in form recently and will likely settle for a draw.

Prediction: Rosenborg 1-1 HamKam

Rosenborg vs HamKam Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

