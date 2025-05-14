Rosenborg vs Haugesund Prediction and Betting Tips | May 16th 2025

Rosenborg will host Haugesund at the Lerkendal Stadion on Friday in another round of the 2025 Eliteserien campaign. The home side have enjoyed a bright start to their season and now sit third in the table with 15 points from seven matches as they begin an early push for continental football.

They played out a goalless draw against Brann in their last match and could have no major complaints about the result after being second-best in attack for much of the contest.

Haugesund had to rely on the relegation playoffs to escape the drop last season, but have begun the new season in wretched form. They were thrashed 4-1 by Viking FK last time out, finding themselves two goals down in the first half before a red card to team captain Bruno Leite later in the half all but scuppered their chances of a favorable result in front of their home fans.

The visitors sit rock-bottom in the table with just one point from an obtainable 21 and will be desperate to pick up their first league win of the campaign soon.

Rosenborg vs Haugesund Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 41 meetings between Rosenborg and Haugesund. The home side have won 23 of those games while the visitors have won nine times, with their other nine contests ending in draws.

The hosts have won their last four games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last six competitive outings in this fixture.

Haugesund have the worst offensive and defensive records in the Norwegian top flight this term, with four goals scored and 20 conceded.

Rosenborg have the joint-best defensive record in the Eliteserien this season with just two goals conceded.

Rosenborg vs Haugesund Prediction

Troillongan are undefeated in all 10 of their competitive games this season, picking up seven wins in that period. They have been solid on home turf in recent games and will head into the weekend clash as overwhelming favorites.

Maakene, meanwhile, have lost their last four games on the bounce and have won just one of their last seven. They have struggled for results in this fixture historically and could lose this one.

Prediction: Rosenborg 3-0 Haugesund

Rosenborg vs Haugesund Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Rosenborg to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the visitors' last nine matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last seven matches)

