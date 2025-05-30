Rosenborg vs KFUM Prediction and Betting Tips | June 1, 2025 

Rosenborg and KFUM Oslo trade tackles in a Norwegian Eliteserien round nine clash on Sunday at Lerkendal Stadion.

The hosts are coming off a 2-0 win at Fredrikstad. Ole Saeter put them ahead in the 24th minute before Marius Broholm made sure of the result in injury time.

KFUM, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 home defeat to Valerenga. They were reduced to 10 men when Simen Hestnes was sent off five minutes before the break. Filip Thorvaldsen made them pay by scoring a 65th-minute winner.

The loss left KFUM second-from-bottom in the standings, with four points from eight games, while Rosenborg are second with 21 points.

Rosenborg vs KFUM Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

KFUM Oslo were victorious in both head-to-head games last season.

Seven of KFUM's last eight games across competitions have seen one side fail to score.

Rosenborg have had a five-game unbeaten start at home in the league, winning three.

KFUM are winless in seven league games, losing six.

Six of Rosenborg's last seven competitive games have seen at least one side keep a clean sheet.

Seven of Rosenborg's last nine league games have produced less than three goals.

Rosenborg vs KFUM Prediction

Rosenborg lost both head-to-head games last season and will be wary of being too confident despite being the overwhelming favourites. They are five points behind table-toppers Viking and will ai, for maximum points to remain in the title race. The Trondheim outfit are yet to taste defeat in front of their fans this season.

KFUM, for their part, competed in the top flight of Norwegian football for the first time last season. They performed well, finishing eighth, but look unlikely to match those lofty standards this campaign.

Johannes Moesgaard's side find themselves in the relegation zone and are four points away from safety. Their last six away games have seen one side fail to score.

Hence, expect the hosts to claim a routine victory and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Rosenborg 2-0 KFUM

Rosenborg vs KFUM Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Rosenborg to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

