Rosenborg vs Kristiansund Prediction and Betting Tips | May 1, 2025 

Rosenborg and Kristiansund battle for three points in an Eliteserien round 17 clash on Thursday at the Lerkendal Stadion.
The hosts are coming off a goalless home draw with Molde over the weekend. Kristiansund, meanwhile, suffered a 2-0 home defeat to Valerenga, who went ahead through Vinicius Nogueira's 72nd-minute strike before Elias Sorensen made sure of the result in injury time.
The defeat left the Owls in 10th spot in the standings, with six points from five games, while Rosenborg are fifth with 10 points.
Rosenborg vs Kristiansund Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Rosenborg have seven wins from 14 head-to-head games with Kristiansund, losing once.
- Their most recent clash in December 2024 saw Rosenborg win 4-0 away.
- Their last eight head-to-head games have produced at least three goals.
- Rosenborg have made a six-game winning start to the season across competitions, winning five.
- Six of Kristiansund's seven games across competitions have seen both sides score and also produced at least three goals.
- Rosenborg have kept a clean sheet in four of their last five games.
Rosenborg vs Kristiansund Prediction
Rosenborg were the only side with a 100% winning start to the season until their draw with Molde last time out.
RBK would have been disappointed not to have picked up maximum points against Molde, who have made a nightmarish start to the campaign, leaving them second-from bottom. Alfred Johansson's side will look to bounce back with victory in front of their fans and are the heavy favourites in this game.
Meanwhile, Kristiansund's games have typically been expansive, with plenty of chances created at both ends. They have performed creditably across competitions, but their loss last weekend ended a three-game winning run. They have scored at least twice in four of their six games across competitions and will fancy their chances of breaching Rosenborg's otherwise sturdy defence.
Nevertheless, expect the hosts to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Rosenborg 3-1 Kristiansund
Rosenborg vs Kristiansund Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Rosenborg to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Rosenborg to score over 1.5 goals