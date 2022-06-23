Rosenborg vs Kristiansund prediction, preview, team news and more | Eliteserien 2022

Rosenborg are set to play Kristiansund at the Lerkendal Stadion on Saturday in the Eliteserien.

Rosenborg come into this game on the back of a 3-1 loss to Geir Bakke's Lillestrom in their most recent Eliteserien game. Goals from Nigerian midfielder Ifeanyi Mathew, centre-back Vetle Dragsnes and midfielder Magnus Nordengen Knudsen secured the win for Lillestrom. Swedish attacker Stefano Vecchia scored the consolation goal for Rosenborg.

Kristiansund, on the other hand, lost 2-0 to Kjetil Knudsen's Bodo/Glimt in their most recent league game. A brace from attacker Amahl Pellegrino sealed the deal for Bodo/Glimt.

Rosenborg vs Kristiansund Head-to-Head

In 15 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Rosenborg hold a slight advantage. They have won six games, lost four and drawn five.

The two clubs last faced each other last year, with Kristiansund beating Rosenborg 1-0. A goal from right-back Snorre Strand Nilsen ensured victory for Kristiansund. Rosenborg had right-back Adam Andersson sent off early in the first-half.

Rosenborg form guide in the Eliteserien: L-W-D-D-W

Kristiansund form guide in the Eliteserien: L-L-L-L-D

Rosenborg vs Kristiansund Team News

Rosenborg

Rosenborg are likely to be without Swedish left-back Jonathan Augustinsson and midfielder Tobias Borkeeiet. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Kjetil Rekdal is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Tobias Borkeeiet, Jonathan Augustinsson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Kristiansund

Meanwhile, Kristiansund manager Christian Michelsen will be unable to call upon the services of striker Moses Mawa, midfielder Andreas Hopmark and centre-back Dan Peter Ulvestad.

Injured: Dan Peter Ulvestad, Moses Mawa, Andreas Hopmark

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Rosenborg vs Kristiansund Predicted XI

Rosenborg Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Andre Hansen, Pavle Vagic, Markus Henriksen, Sam Rogers, Erlend Dahl Reitan, Victor Jensen, Per Ciljan Skjelbred, Adrian Pereira, Carlo Holse, Stefano Vecchia, Noah Emmanuel Jean Holm

Kristiansund Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Serigne Mbaye, Snorre Strand Nilsen, Marius Svanberg Alm, Max Normann Williamsen, Christoffer Aasbak, Jesper Isaksen, Liridon Kalludra, Mikkel Rakneberg, Sander Kartum, Torgil Owre Gjertsen, Brynjolfur Willumsson

Rosenborg vs Kristiansund Prediction

Rosenborg are 8th in the league, and have won two of their last five league games. Former Sirius attacker Stefano Vecchia has registered six league goals this season for his club.

Kristiansund, on the other hand, are bottom of the league table, and have lost four of their last five league games. They are already eight points behind 14th-placed Haugesund, and will have to find form soon.

Rosenborg to win.

Prediction: Rosenborg 2-0 Kristiansund

