Rosenborg and Molde trade tackles in an Eliteserien round four clash on Sunday at the Lerkendal Stadion.
The hosts will look to build on their 3-0 victory at Strindheim in the NM Cup. Ole Saeter's first-half brace set them on their path to victory before Mousta Zeidan made it three with 20 minutes left.
Molde, meanwhile, needed penalties to see off lowly Traeff in the cup. They left it late to break the deadlock, through Sondre Granaas in the 82nd minute, while Markus Lewis equalised in the eighth minute of injury time.
The two sides couldn't be separated in extra time, necessitating a shootout that saw 12 rounds of penalties taken before MFK eventually progressing with a 12-11 victory.
Mathias-Per Hogmo's side now turn their focus back to the league, where their last game was a share of the spoils in a 2-2 home draw with Bodo/Glimt, while Rosenborg claimed a routine 2-0 win at Vaalerenga.
The win took Rosenborg to third in the standings with maximum points from three games while Molde are second-from-bottom with one point.
Rosenborg vs Molde Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Rosenborg have 40 wins from their last 74 head-to-head games with Molde, losing 22.
- Their most recent clash in September saw Rosenborg win 2-1 at home.
- Their last six head-to-head games have seen both sides score.
- Molde have won one of their last six games across competitions, losing three.
- Rosenborg have had a five-game winning start to the season across competitions.
Rosenborg vs Molde Prediction
Rosenborg are the only side with a 100% record in the league. RBK are the record winners of the Nowegian league, with 26 titles, but haven't lifted the title since 2013.
Molde, for their part, have had a nightmarish start to the season, highlighted by the fact that they needed penalties to see off a third division outfit. However, their sole point in the league came last weekend when they recovered from two goals down to snatch a point against high-fliers Bodo/Glimt.
Nevertheless, expect the hosts to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Rosenborg 2-1 Molde
Rosenborg vs Molde Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Rosenborg to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals