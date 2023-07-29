Rosenborg vs Odd Prediction and Betting Tips | July 30, 2023 

Rosenborg welcome Odd to the Lerkendal Stadion for a matchday 16 fixture in the Eliteserien on Sunday (July 30).

The hosts are coming off a 2-2 draw at Crusaders in the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League qualifier on Thursday. Philip Lowry, Carlo Holse, Ole Saeter and an Erlend Reitan own goal ensured a share of the spoils.

Odd, meanwhile, saw off Valerenga with a 2-1 home win in the league last weekend. Simen Junkeroed's first-half own goal put them ahead before the 29-year-old made amends by equalising in the 49th minute. Espen Ruud scored the winner from the spot with nine minutes remaining.

The win propeled them to seventh in the standings, having garnered 22 points from 16 games, while Rosenborg are tenth with 19 points after 16 outings.

Rosenborg vs Odd Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 49th meeting between the two sides. Rosenborg lead 29-7.

Their most recent meeting in April 2023 saw the spoils shared in a goalless stalemate.

Five of Rosenborg's last six home games across competitions have produced at least three goals.

Seven of Odd's last eight away competitive games have produced at least three goals.

Rosenborg are unbeaten in six games in the fixture, winning four.

Rosenborg vs Odd Prediction

Rosenborg have been inconsistent throughout the season and are in danger of missing out on European football. However, they have a great record against Odd and enter the game as marginal favourites despite their inconsistency in the last few months.

The hosts could also be affected by fatigue, having travelled to Northern Ireland for the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round. So, it could be an excellent opportunity for Odd to snap their six-game winless streak against Rosenborg.

Both sides like to play expansively on the front foot and are defensively vulnerable. That means there could be goalsccoring chances galore. Expect Rosenborg claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Rosenborg 3-1 Odd

Rosenborg vs Odd Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Rosenborg to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Rosenborg to score over 1.5 goals