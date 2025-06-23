Rosenborg vs Sarpsborg 08 Prediction and Betting Tips | June 25th 2025

Rosenborg will host Sarpsborg 08 at Lerkendal Stadion on Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Norwegian NM Cup campaign. The hosts will be desperate to return to winning ways and take a step closer to domestic cup glory.

Rosenborg were held to a draw in normal time by Kongsvinger but picked up a winner in the 112th minute to make it 3-2 and advance into the final eight. The Troll Kids, who have only played lower division sides in the cup so far, have picked up only one win in their last four outings and will be keen to improve on their mediocre form this weekend.

Sarpsborg also have only one win in their last four competitive games, with their last victory being a comfortable 3-1 win over 1st Division side Egersund in the last round of the cup. The visitors are six places behind the hosts in the Norwegian top-flight but will be optimistic of getting a result and progressing into the semifinals for only the second time in the club's history.

Trending

Rosenborg vs Sarpsborg 08 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have met on 27 previous occasions going into Wednesday's game. Rosenborg have won 15 of those games, six have ended in draws and Sarpsborg have won the remaining six.

The hosts are winless in the last five editions of this fixture despite scoring six goals across those games.

The visitors have won four of the last five editions of this fixture and have a remarkable goal-scoring record in those games, with 16 goals scored.

Rosenborg have won the NM Cup a joint-record 12 times, most recently winning it in 2018. Sarpsborg, meanwhile, have never won the domestic cup.

Rosenborg vs Sarpsborg 08 Prediction

The sides are closely matched going into this cup tie and would likely see the result determined by individual brilliance. Troillongan will rely on their home advantage to give them a boost as they are unbeaten at home domestically this season.

Sarpsborg will rely on their dominant recent record in this fixture to give them an edge, but will need to be at their best to get a win in normal time.

Prediction: Rosenborg 1-1 Sarpsborg 08

Rosenborg vs Sarpsborg 08 Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts’ last seven games have featured less than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in five of the visitors’ last six games)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More