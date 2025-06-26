Rosenborg vs Viking Prediction and Betting Tips | June 28, 2025

Rosenborg welcome leaders Viking to the Lerkendal Stadion in the Eliteserien on Saturday. The hosts are third in the standings with 22 points, 10 fewer than Viking.

Rosenborg have won one of their last five games across competitions and are winless in three games in June. They lost 4-1 to Kristiansund in their previous league outing. Their poor form continued in the Norwegian Cup quarter-finals, losing on penalties to Sarpsborg.

Viking, meanwhile, are on a 17-game unbeaten streak across competitions. They won 3-0 at home against Fredrikstad in their previous league outing last week and extended their winning streak to nine games with a 1-0 triumph at Aalesunds in the Norwegian Cup quarter-final.

Rosenborg vs Viking Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 76 times across competitions, with Rosenborg leading 37-17.

Both teams registered home wins in their league meetings last season.

Rosenborg have the third-best defensive record in the Eliteserien this season, conceding 11 times.

De mørkeblå have won their last six league outings, scoring 16 times.

Troillongan have suffered one home defeat across competitions this season, with that loss coming against Sarpsborg on Wednesday.

Their last three meetings have produced over 2.5 goals.

Viking have one win in six league games in the fixture.

Viking are on a 10-game winning streak on their travels.

Rosenborg vs Viking Prediction

Rosenborg have one win in five games, with that triumph coming away from home. They are unbeaten in six home games in the Eliteserien, winning six, keeping four clean sheets.

Viking, meanwhile, have a 100% record in June, scoring five times without conceding. They have kept clean sheets in seven of 10 games across competitions.

The league leaders are in great form, and considering their goalscoring record, expect them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Rosenborg 1-3 Viking

Rosenborg vs Viking Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Viking to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

