Rosengard and Barcelona battle for three points in a UEFA Women's Champions League clash on Wednesday (December 13).

The hosts have not been in action since a 1-0 defeat at Benfica three weeks ago. Kika Nazareth's 52nd-minute strike guided the Portuguese outfit to victory. Barcelona, meanwhile, thrashed Eibar 5-0 in the Primera Division de la Liga de Fútbol Femenino.

All five goals came in the second half, with Esmee Brugts scoring a hat-trick, while Caroline Hansen and Ariana Arias also got on the scoresheet. The Blaugrana now turn their focus back to the continent, where they won 3-1 at Eintracht Frankfurt in their previous outing.

The win helped extended their perfect start to the group stage, having won maximum points from two games. Rosengard, meanwhile, are bottom of Group A with zero points.

Rosengard Women vs Barcelona Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fifth meeting between the two sides. Barcelona have won all four games by an aggregate margin of 13-1.

Their most recent clash in December 2022 saw Barcelona win 6-0 at home in the Women's Champions League group stage.

Four of Rosengard's last six games across competitions have had more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Barcelona have made a 13-game winning start to the season across competitions, keeping 10 clean sheets.

Barcelona have scored at least thrice in eight games across competitions.

Rosengard Women vs Barcelona Women Prediction

Rosengard were the lowest-ranked side in the group, and the early table is reflecting the same. The Malmo outfit are playing catch-up with the rest of the teams in their group, and another defeat will leave them in danger of an early ouster.

Up next for Ieva Cederstrom's side will be a date with arguably the favoirites to retain the trophy. Barcelona are the defending European champions and have continued from where they left off last season.

Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. Expect the visitors to claim a comfortable victory and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Rosengard 0-5 Barcelona

Rosengard Women vs Barcelona Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Barcelona to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Barcelona to win both halves