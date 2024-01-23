Rosengard Women vs Benfica Women Prediction and Betting Tips | January 25th 2024

Rosengard Women and Benfica Women go head-to-head at the Malmö Idrottsplats in the UEFA Women's Champions League on Thursday.

Filipa Patao’s side head into the game fresh off the back of an emphatic victory in the Women’s Taca de Portugal quarter-finals and will look to build on that result.

Rosengard have endured a disappointing Champions League campaign as they sit rooted to the bottom of Group A, having lost their four matches so far.

This has been owing to their defensive vulnerabilities as they have conceded 16 goals so far, including a staggering 13 in their last two outings.

Rosengard’s last victory dates back to November 11, when they hammered Kalmar 10-2 in the Swedish Women’s top flight.

Benfica, on the other hand, booked their spot in the semi-finals of the Taca de Portugal Feminina last Sunday when they cruised to a 6-0 victory over Famalicao.

This followed a somewhat disappointing 1-1 draw against Racing Power FC in the Portuguese Women’s top flight, where they currently sit top of the table with 28 points from 11 matches.

Benfica now return to action in the Champions League, where they have picked up seven points from four matches to sit second in Group A.

Rosengard Women vs Benfica Women Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between Rosengard Women and Benfica Women, with the Portuguese side claiming three in their previous three encounters.

Benfica are unbeaten in their last seven matches across all competitions, claiming five wins and two draws since a 3-1 loss against Sporting Lisbon on November 26.

Rosengard have failed to find the back of the net in their last three matches and have conceded the most goals in the Champions League so far (16).

Benfica are unbeaten in their last five Champions League matches, picking up three wins and two draws since November’s 5-0 loss against Barcelona.

Rosengard Women vs Benfica Women Prediction

Benfica will be excited to take on a Rosengard side who have struggled in Group A.

We predict a one-sided affair, with the Portuguese outfit claiming a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Rosengard Women 0-2 Benfica Women

Rosengard Women vs Benfica Women Betting Tips

Tip 1: Benfica to win

Tip 2: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in Benfica’s last 10 matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in Rosengard’s last seven outings)