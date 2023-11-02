Ross County vs Celtic Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th November 2023 

Celtic visit the Global Energy Stadium to face Ross County on Saturday in the Scottish Premiership, looking to strengthen their position at the top of the league table.

With 29 points from 11 games, Celtic are currently in first position in the Scottish top flight, five points clear of rivals Rangers.

The Hoops have won nine games, including a 2-1 comeback victory over St. Mirren on Thursday. Oh Hyeon-gyu scored the winner in the 83rd minute after David Turnbull had canceled out Conor McMenamin's early opener in the first half.

On the other hand, Ross County are down in 10th position after picking up just two wins from their opening 10 league matches.

The Staggies come into the fixture on the back of three consecutive draws in the league, with a 2-2 stalemate against Hibernian on the road being the most recent.

Malky Mackay's side fell 2-0 behind in the game but fought back late on to earn a point.

Ross County vs Celtic Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 39 previous clashes between the sides, with Celtic winning 28 times over Ross County and losing on five occasions.

Ross County's last win over Celtic came in February 2021. Since then, Celtic have won each of their next nine encounters against Ross County.

Ross County have drawn their last three games and remain winless in their last six.

Celtic are the only unbeaten side in the Scottish Division right now.

Celtic have scored the most number of goals in the Scottish Division at this stage with 25 goals, one more than Rangers. Ross County have scored only 11 goals, with just three sides netting fewer.

Ross County have won just twice in the league this season, with only St. Johnstone winning fewer games (1).

Ross County vs Celtic Prediction

Ross County are the form underdogs here. It's been a tough run for them so far and they have lost each of their last nine games against Celtic.

The Hoops are simply a cut above their Dingwall rivals and, barring an implosion, they are expected to cruise to another victory this weekend.

Prediction: Ross County 0-2 Celtic

Ross County vs Celtic Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Celtic to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No