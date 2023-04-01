Ross County vs Celtic Prediction and Betting Tips | April 2nd 2023

Ross County and Celtic will battle for three points in a Scottish Premiership matchday 30 lunchtime kickoff on Sunday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat away to Livingston before the international break. Joel Nouble and Nicky Devlin scored first-half goals to put their side two goals ahead, while Simon Murray scored what proved to be a consolation goal in the 69th minute.

Celtic, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a comeback 3-1 home win over Hibernian on home turf. Josh Campbell put the visitors ahead from the spot in the 39th minute after his side had been reduced to 10 men. Second-half goals from Jota, Oh Hyun-Gyu and Sead Haksabanovic helped the capital side turn the game around.

The victory helped the defending champions maintain their nine-point advantage over the second-placed Rangers, having garnered 82 points from 29 matches. Ross County sit in 11th spot with 24 points from 29 games.

Ross County vs Celtic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Celtic have 26 wins from 37 games against Ross County. Six games ended in a stalemate, while Ross County have five wins to their name.

Their most recent meeting came in November 2022 when Celtic claimed a 2-1 home win.

Celtic are on a 22-game unbeaten streak in all competitions, winning 21 games in this sequence, including the last 14 on the bounce.

Ross County have managed just one win in their last six games in all competitions.

Each of Celtic's last nine games in all competitions have produced three goals or more, with the Bhoys scoring at least twice on each occasion.

Ross County vs Celtic Prediction

Celtic are cruising their way to another league crown, with the defending champions' nine-point advantage at the summit seemingly insurmountable. They show no signs of letting up, having won 14 games on the bounce in all competitions.

Ross County, for their part, are in relegation danger and getting anything out of this game would be one of the surprises of the season.

Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. We are backing the visitors to claim a comfortable win.

Prediction: Ross County 0-4 Celtic

Ross County vs Celtic Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Celtic to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Celtic to win both halves

Tip 5 - Celtic to score over 1.5 goals

