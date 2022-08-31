Ross County vs Celtic prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish League Cup 2022-23

Reigning champions Celtic will get their Scottish League Cup campaign underway against Ross County at the Global Energy Stadium on Wednesday. Celtic secured direct entry into the second round, while Ross County set up a date with the Glasgow giants after finishing as the Group C winners in the first round.

The two teams head into this game in contrasting form. Celtic are perfect in the Scottish Premiership thus far, recorded a thumping 9-0 win over Dundee United on Sunday. Ross County, meanwhile, have just one win in five league games and fell to a 4-0 loss at Rangers on Sunday.

Ross County have won the Scottish League Cup just once, doing so in the 2014-15 campaign. Celtic, meanwhile, are the second-most successful team in the competition with 20 titles.

Ross County vs Celtic Head-to-Head

The two teams have locked horns 37 times across competitions. As expected, Celtic have a better record against their northern rivals, leading 26-5 in wins. Six games have ended in draws.

In three League Cup meetings, Celtic have two wins against Ross County, who have triumphed once against the Glasgow giants.

The Bhoys are on a five-game winning streak against the hosts, keeping three clean sheets. The two teams met earlier this month in the league, where Celtic cruised to a 3-1 away win.

Ross County form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-L-L

Celtic form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Ross County vs Celtic Team News

Ross County

Connor Randall and William Akio remain the two absentees on account of injury for the Staggies.

Injured: Connor Randall, William Akio

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Celtic

Yosuke Ideguchi has resumed light training but is not fully fit to travel to Dingwall for this game. Ange Postecoglou might rotate his squad for this midweek outing.

Injured: Yosuke Ideguchi

Doubtful: Stephen Welsh

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Ross County vs Celtic Predicted XIs

Ross County (4-2-3-1): Ross Laidlaw; Ben Purrington, Alex Iacovitti, Keith Watson, Callum Johnson; David Concola, Jordan Tillson; Kazeem Olaigbe, Yan Dhanda, Joshua Sims; Jordi Hiwula

Celtic (4-3-3): Joe Hart (GK); Greg Taylor, Moritz Jenz, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Josip Juranovic; Callum McGregor, Matthew O'Riley, David Turnbull; Jota, Kyogo Furuhashi, Daizen Maeda

Ross County vs Celtic Prediction

Celtic are in incredible form at the moment. Having defeated the hosts only three weeks ago at Wednesday's venue, they should face no problems in repeating that result. Ross County, meanwhile, had an undefeated run in the group stage of the competition and might be able to put up a fight, so a clean sheet for either team is unlikely.

Prediction: Ross County 1-3 Celtic

