Ross County vs Celtic prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2021-22 

Ross County and Celtic will battle for three points in a rescheduled matchday 14 Scottish Premiership fixture on Wednesday.

The visitors will be looking to cut their four-point gap to table-toppers Rangers. They currently sit in second spot in the table with 38 points. Ross County sit in 11th place and have 14 points to show for their efforts in 16 matches.

Celtic come into the game on the back of a narrow 1-0 victory over Motherwell on Sunday. Tom Rogic's goal in first-half injury time helped the side secure all three points.

Ross County edged out Dundee FC in an exhilarating five-goal thriller. Regan Charles-Cook scored a 78th-minute winner to help the Staggies secure a 3-2 victory on home turf.

Ross County vs Celtic Head-to-Head

Celtic have 22 wins from their last 33 matches against Ross County. Six matches ended in a draw while Wednesday's hosts were victorious on five occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in September. Albian Ajeti scored a second-half brace to guide Celtic to a comfortable 3-0 victory on home turf.

Ross County form guide: W-D-D-W-L

Celtic form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Ross County vs Celtic Team News

Ross County

Alex Iacovitti is the only injury concern for the hosts with a hamstring problem.

Injury: Alex Iacovitti

Suspension: None

Celtic

Karamoko Dembele, Jota, Georgios Giakoumakis, Christopher Jullien, Kyogo Furuhashi and Albian Ajeti are all unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Karamoko Dembele, Jota, Georgios Giakoumakis, Christopher Jullien, Kyogo Furuhashi, Albian Ajeti

Suspension: None

Ross County vs Celtic Predicted XI

Ross County Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ashley Maynard-Brewer (GK); Connor Randall, Keith Watson, Harrison Clarke, Jack Baldwin; David Cancola, Blair Spittal, Jordan Tillson; Harry Paton, Jordan White, Regan Charles-Cook

Celtic Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joe Hart (GK); Josip Juranovic, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Carl Starfelt, Greg Taylor; Ismaila Soro, Callum McGregor, David Turnbull; James McCarthy, Liel Abada, Ewan Henderson

Ross County vs Celtic Prediction

Celtic have got back to their best over the last few weeks and are unlikely to let their guard down in their quest to reclaim the league title from Rangers.

The visitors are currently on an 11-game unbeaten run in the Scottish Premiership but Ross County's four-game unbeaten run suggests confidence is also high in the hosts. We are backing the visitors to secure a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Ross County 1-2 Celtic

