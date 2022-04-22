Ross County vs Celtic prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2021-22

Ross County and Celtic will square off at the Global Energy Stadium in a Scottish Premiership Championship playoff fixture on Sunday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a shock 1-0 away win over Aberdeen a fortnight ago. Joseph Hungbo scored from the spot with four minutes to go to guarantee his side a spot in the Championship playoffs.

Celtic suffered a debilitating 2-1 extra-time defeat to arch-rivals Rangers in the semifinals of the Scottish Cup last Sunday. Greg Taylor put them ahead in the 64th minute but Scott Arfield stepped off the bench to score the equalizer while Carl Starfelt put through his net in extra-time.

Celtic Football Club @CelticFC



Here we take the opportunity to revisit some



How did the club fare on this day in the past? #OnThisDay in Celtic’s history – April 22Here we take the opportunity to revisit some #CelticFC games and tales from this day in the club’s past.How did the club fare on this day in the past? 🗓 #OnThisDay in Celtic’s history – April 22Here we take the opportunity to revisit some #CelticFC games and tales from this day in the club’s past.How did the club fare on this day in the past?🍀⤵️

They have now turned their attention to league action where they currently sit in pole position and have a six-point advantage at the summit.

Ross County vs Celtic Head-to-Head

Celtic have 22 wins from their last 33 matches against Ross County. Six matches ended in draws, while Sunday's hosts were victorious on five occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in March 2022. Georgios Giakoumakis scored a hat-trick to inspire Celtic to a comfortable 4-0 home win.

Ross County form guide: W-D-L-W-W

Celtic form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-W

Ross County vs Celtic Team News

Ross County

Ashley Maynard-Brewer and Joshua Sims are unavailable due to injuries. There are no suspension concerns for the hosts.

Injuries: Ashley Maynard-Brewer, Joshua Sims

Suspension: None

Celtic Football Club @CelticFC



🗨️ "It’s something growing up that you’ve watched and you think it could be you someday but you never expect it to happen."



Full interview



#ROSCEL | #cinchPrem | #COYBIG @anthonyralston8 : Previous trip to Dingwall was special but we know Sunday will be tough again🗨️ "It’s something growing up that you’ve watched and you think it could be you someday but you never expect it to happen."Full interview 🎙 @anthonyralston8: Previous trip to Dingwall was special but we know Sunday will be tough again🗨️ "It’s something growing up that you’ve watched and you think it could be you someday but you never expect it to happen." 🍀Full interview 🔜#ROSCEL | #cinchPrem | #COYBIG 💪

Celtic

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the capital side.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Ross County vs Celtic Predicted XI

Ross County Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ross Laidlaw (GK); Jake Vokins, Alex Iacovitti, Jack Baldwin, Connor Randall; Jordan Tillson, Ross Callachan; Regan Charles-Cook, Harry Paton, Blair Spittal; Jordan White

Celtic Predicted XI (4-5-1): Joe Hart (GK); Greg Taylor, Carl Starfelt, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Anthony Ralston; Callum McGregor, Matthew O'Riley, Reo Hatate, Jota, Liel Abada; Daizen Maeda

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

Ross County vs Celtic Prediction

Celtic have just league action to focus on and are in prime position to successfully wrest the title from their city rivals Rangers.

The Bhoys have been in excellent form in the league and are heavy favorites to claim maximum points on Sunday. Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here.

Prediction: Ross County 0-3 Celtic

Edited by Peter P