Ross County vs Celtic prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2022-23

Ross County will take on defending Scottish champions Celtic in the second gameweek of the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.

Ross County are coming off a 2-1 reverse on the opening day against Hearts. Jordan White's 79th minute goal was not enough to salvage a two-goal deficit for County.

The visitors, meanwhile, secured a 2-0 win over Aberdeen on the opening day of their league campaign as they look to successfully defend their title.

Ross County vs Celtic Head-to-Head

Celtic have 23 wins from their last 33 games against Ross County. Five games have ended in draws, while Ross County have been victorious on five occasions. The last time the two teams locked horns, Celtic emerged victorious 2-1 in December last year.

Ross County form guide (all competitions): L.

Celtic form guide: W.

Ross County vs Celtic Team News

Ross County

The hosts have no injury or suspension concerns.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Celtic

The visitors also don't have any injury or suspension concerns.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Ross County vs Celtic Predicted XIs

Ross County (4-2-3-1): Ross Laidlaw (GK); Jake Vokins, Alex Iacovitti, Jack Baldwin, Connor Randall; Jordan Tillson, Ross Callachan; Regan Charles-Cook, Harry Paton, Blair Spittal; Jordan White

Celtic (4-5-1): Joe Hart (GK); Greg Taylor, Carl Starfelt, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Anthony Ralston; Callum McGregor, Matthew O'Riley, Reo Hatate, Jota, Liel Abada; Daizen Maeda.

Ross County vs Celtic Prediction

Ross County will have a tough ask on their hands when they host Celtic. Following a defeat on the opening day, they'll hope to avoid another this weekend.

Celtic, meanwhile, will be in a different mood altogether as they look to create some early momentum in the Scottish Premiership. They also boast a superior squad and are in better shape than their rivals coming into this weekend.

Ross County will hope to conjure some kind of miracle to get something out of this game, as Celtic will come in as strong favourites. A victory for Celtic is on the cards this weekend.

Prediction: Ross County 1-3 Celtic.

