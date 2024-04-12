Ross County vs Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | April 14th 2024

Ross County welcome Rangers to the Global Energy Stadium for a lunchtime kick-off in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 defeat away to Kilmarnock last week. Kyle Vassell's 64th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Rangers, meanwhile, showed their powers of recovery to come from behind in a spectacular 3-3 draw at home to Old Firm rivals Celtic last week. Daizen Maeda and Matt O'Riley scored to give their arch-rivals a two-goal lead at the break.

However, the Gers fought back to equalize through James Tavernier and Abdallah Sima. Celtic went ahead right from kick-off to seemingly win the game in the 87th minute. However, Rabbi Matondo scored for the second game running to draw the game level in the third minute of injury time.

The draw left them in second spot in the table, having garnered 74 points from 31 games. Ross County are second from bottom with 27 points to their name.

Ross County vs Rangers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Rangers have 19 wins and four draws from the last 23 head-to-head games.

Their most recent meeting came in February 2024 when Rangers claimed a 3-1 home win.

Rangers have won the last six head-to-head games on the bounce.

Ross County's last four home games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Rangers are unbeaten in their last seven away games in all competitions (six wins).

Rangers have the best defensive away record in the league with just five goals conceded in 14 games on their travels.

Ross County vs Rangers Prediction

Ross County's games in recent weeks have been richly entertaining but their mettle in front of goal will be tested by the league's most resolute defense.

Rangers have the best defensive record in the league, particularly on their travels where they have been by far the best side defensively. Philippe Clement's side are engaged in an intense title race with their arch-rivals and will be aiming to take advantage of any slips by Celtic in addition to their game in hand.

We are backing the visitors to claim a comfortable victory with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Ross County 1-3 Rangers

Ross County vs Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Rangers to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Rangers to score over 1.5 goals