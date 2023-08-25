Ross County vs Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | August 26, 2023 

Ross County welcome Rangers to the Energy Global Stadium for a Scottish Premiership matchday three fixture on Saturday (August 26).

The hosts are coming off a 4-3 win at Airdrieonians after extra time in the Scottish Cup Round of 16. Simon Murray and Kyle Turner scored and provided an assist apiece in the first half to give Ross a 3-1 lead at the break. The Championship outfit drew level to force extra time, with Eamonn Brophy scoring the winner.

Rangers, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 2-2 home draw against PSV in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League playoffs. Abdallah Sima and Rabbi Matondo scored for the Glasgow outfit, while Jordan Bakayoko assisted Ibrahim Sangare and Luuk de Jong.

The Gers will turn their focus back to the league where their last game saw them claim a 4-0 home win over Livingston. The win took them to sixth spot with three points, while Ross County are directly beneath them in seventh, level on points.

Ross County vs Rangers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Rangers have 15 wins and four draws in their last 19 games against Ross.

Their most recent meeting in February 2023 saw Rangers claim a 2-1 home win.

Eight of their last nine meetings have produced at least three goals.

Six of Ross' seven competitive games this term have had goals at both ends.

Four of Rangers' last five games across competitions have produced at least three goals.

Four of Rangers' six competitive games this season have had more goals in the second half than the first.

Ross County vs Rangers Prediction

Rangers are already playing catch-up to Celtic in the title race, so another slip-up could be costly.

Ross, meanwhile, have struggled against Rangers recently, going winless in 19 meetings. Expect the visitors to continue the trend and claim a comfortable win in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Ross 1-4 Rangers

Ross County vs Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Rangers to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Rangers to win both halves

Tip 5 - Highest scoring half: Second half