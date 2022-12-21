Ross County vs Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | December 23rd 2022

Ross County will entertain Rangers at the Global Energy Stadium in their upcoming Scottish Premiership game on Friday.

The hosts resumed their Premiership campaign with a 2-1 home defeat against St. Johnstone last Saturday. Jordan White opened the scoring in the 22nd minute of the game but defender Jack Baldwin was sent off in the 61st minute. St. Johnstone made the most of their numerical advantage with substitute Ali Crawford scoring twice in as many minutes to overturn a one-goal deficit.

Rangers recorded an impressive 3-2 away win over Aberdeen in their previous outing, which was their second consecutive game that ended with that scoreline. They fell a goal behind in the 53rd minute but Scott Arfield scored twice deep in injury time to secure a dramatic win for the Glasgow giants.

Ross County vs Rangers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 18 times across all competitions and Rangers have been undefeated in these meetings. Seven of the nine meetings at Friday's venue have ended in wins for the visitors, though Ross County were able to hold Rangers to a 3-3 draw in their league meeting in January.

Rangers have scored at least three goals in their last seven matches against Ross County in all competitions.

Rangers have won 13 of their last 14 matches against Ross County in all competitions.

Four of Ross County's last five games have produced over 2.5 goals while Rangers have seen over 2.5 goals in six of their last eight games across all competitions.

The hosts have just one win to their name in their last eight home games across all competitions while Rangers have just one win in their last four away games.

Ross County vs Rangers Prediction

The Staggies have scored at least one goal in their last four home games and are expected to find the back of the net in this game as well. As they have never been able to defeat the visitors, a win for them looks unlikely.

The Gers recorded a 4-0 win when the two teams met in the reverse fixture at Ibrox Stadium and look to be in good touch at the moment. They have dominated proceedings against the hosts and, given their unbeaten run against their northern rivals, we expect them to secure a comfortable win.

Prediction: Ross County 1-2 Rangers

Ross County vs Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Rangers

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Rangers to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half

Tip 5: Fashion Sakala to score any time - Yes

