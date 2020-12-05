Ross County vs Rangers prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premier League 2020-21

Scottish Premier League leaders Rangers travel to Victoria Park on Sunday to take on Ross County as they look to keep their comfortable lead in the league intact.
Rangers have 41 points from 15 games and are 11 points ahead of their rivals Celtic, who have played two games less than them. Rangers have won each of their last seven games in the league, while they have also qualified for the round of 32 of the UEFA Europa League.
In their last 14 games in all competitions, Rangers have won all but two - both of which were draws against Benfica, when they let two-goal leads slip.
Ross County are ninth in the league standings, having only picked up three wins all season. They haven't won any of their last seven league games, but last weekend they picked up a huge result in the League Cup. Goals from Ross Stewart and Alex Iacovitti gave Ross County a 2-0 win over Celtic.
Ross County vs Rangers head-to-head
Rangers have won nine of the last 12 meetings against Ross County, with the remaining three ending in draws.
Rangers won this season's first game between these two sides 2-0 at Ibrox, thanks to goals from James Tavernier and Brandon Barker.
Ross County form guide: W-L-W-W-D
Rangers form guide: W-W-D-W-W
Ross County vs Rangers team news
There are no known injury concerns for Ross County at the moment.
Injured: None
Suspended: None
Joe Aribo is expected to be available for selection for Rangers. Ryan Jack has missed the last few games with a knock, and is doubtful for this league game against Ross County. Rangers centre-back Filip Helander remains in isolation, after he tested positive for COVID-19.
Injured: Nikola Katic
Doubtful: Ryan Jack
Suspended: None
Unavailable: Filip Helander
Ross County vs Rangers Predicted XI
Ross County Predicted XI (5-4-1): Ross Doohan; Connor Randall, Coll Donaldson, Callum Morris, Alex Iacovitti, Josh Reid; Harry Paton, Jordan Tillson, Iain Vigurs, Charlie Lakin; Ross Stewart
Rangers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alan McGregor; James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Leon Balogun, Borna Barisic; Steven Davis, Joe Aribo, Scott Arfield; Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos, Kemar Roofe
Ross County vs Rangers Prediction
With the form that Rangers are in, they go into every league game they play as overwhelming favorites. We are predicting another comfortable win for Steven Gerrard's team.
Prediction: Ross County 0-2 RangersPublished 05 Dec 2020, 13:05 IST