Ross County vs Rangers prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2021-22

Ross County welcome league leaders Rangers to Victoria Park in their upcoming Scottish Premiership fixture on Saturday.

The hosts suffered a 2-1 loss at Dundee United in their previous outing as Nicky Clark's second-half brace secured a comeback win for the Tangerines.

Rangers extended their unbeaten run across all competitions to 12 games as they secured a 1-0 win at home over Livingston, thanks to a 75th-minute goal from Scott Arfield.

Ross County vs Rangers Head-to-Head

There have been 14 meetings between the two sides since 2016. The visiting side have been the dominant side in this fixture recording 11 wins so far while the hosts are winless against the Glasgow giants. The spoils have been shared three times between the two sides.

They last squared off at the Ibrox in league action in November. The game ended in a comprehensive 4-2 win for the hosts, which was their 11th win in a row over their northern rivals.

Ross County form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-L-W

Rangers form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-W

Ross County vs Rangers Team News

Ross County

David Cancola suffered a groin injury last week and is expected to recover in a couple of weeks. There are no fresh injury concerns for Malky Mackay and Jordan Tillson will also return from his one-game suspension in this game.

Injured: David Cancola

Suspended: None

Rangers

Ianis Hagi has been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign having undergone knee surgery earlier this week. Steven Davis is also expected to be sidelined with a knock.

Filip Helander has been ruled out since September but has resumed individual training and he faces a late fitness test ahead of the game.

Injured: Filip Helander, Steven Davis, Nnamdi Ofoborh, Ianis Hagi, Leon Balogun

Suspended: None

Ross County vs Rangers Predicted XI

Ross County Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Ashley Maynard-Brewer (GK); Connor Randall, Keith Watson, Declan Drysdale, Jack Baldwin; Blair Spittal; Jordan Tillson, Harry Paton, Regan Charles-Cook, Ross Callachan; Jordan White

Rangers Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Allan McGregor (GK); Borna Barisic, Connor Goldson, Calvin Bassey, James Tavernier; James Sands, Glen Kamara; John Lundstram, Scott Wright, Ryan Kent; Cedric Itten

Ross County vs Rangers Prediction

Only 11th-placed Dundee have conceded more goals (39) than the hosts this season (38), so they are not expected to keep a clean sheet here. Only Celtic have scored more goals (46) than the visitors (45), so they should fancy scoring at least two goals here.

Given the Staggies' poor record against Rangers and their current form, a win for the visiting side seems to be the likely outcome of the game.

Prediction: Ross County 1-2 Rangers.

