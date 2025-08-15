Rostock vs Hoffenheim Prediction and Betting Tips | August 16th 2025

Hansa Rostock and Hoffenheim will square off in the first round of the DFB Pokal on Saturday (August 16th). The game will be played at Ostseestadion.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 victory over Mannheim at the same venue in the German 3 Bundesliga last weekend. Marco Schuster broke the deadlock in the 78th minute, and the goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Hoffenheim, meanwhile, have not been in competitive action since ending last season with a harrowing 4-0 loss at home to Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. They concluded their pre-season with an 8-0 thrashing of Metz.

Rostock vs Hoffenheim Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Hoffenheim have two wins from three head-to-head games. Hansa Rostock were victorious once.

This will be the first meeting between the two sides since August 2010, when Hoffenheim claimed a 4-0 away win in the first round of the DFB Pokal.

Hoffenheim won all eight pre-season friendlies.

Hoffenheim's last five competitive games have produced three goals or more.

Eight of Hansa Rostock's last 10 competitive games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Hoffenheim have won just one of their last 10 competitive games, losing five games in this sequence.

Rostock vs Hoffenheim Prediction

Hansa Rostock saw their promotion aspirations to Bundesliga 2 dashed last season. They lost their last two games of the season and ended up five points behind the top three. They will be aiming to make amends this season and will be looking to build on registering their first win of the campaign.

Hoffenheim, on the other hand, just about preserved their top-flight status. They finished just outside the relegation zone, with only the bottom three registering fewer points than the 32 points that they managed.

Rostock's priority is likely to be on their promotion push in the 3 Bundesliga. Hoffenheim might take a while to get into their rhythm, having not been in competitive action for over three months. Nevertheless, the visitors should have too much firepower for their hosts.

We are backing the Sinsheim outfit to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Rostock 1-3 Hoffenheim

Rostock vs Hoffenheim Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Hoffenheim to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Hoffenheim to score over 1.5 goals

