Rostov vs CSKA Moscow Prediction and Betting Tips | September 24, 2023

Rostov host CSKA Moscow at the Rostov Arena in the Russian Premier League on Sunday (September 24).

The hosts are just above the relegation zone with eight points after as many rounds of games. However, it’s about time Rostov got their act together if they intend to replicate their impressive campaign from last season.

Selmashi finished fourth out of 16 teams and hope to do better this term but are struggling for form. However, they have a good opportunity at home, where they have three wins and a draw in five games.

Meanwhile, CSKA handed Rostov a 4-1 drubbing in their last meeting in Moscow in June. CSKA’s previous visit to Rostov-on-Don was also successful, as they emerged victorious 3-1. Their last setback at the Rostov Arena was in March 2020 in a 3-2 league defeat that saw two CSKA’ players receive their marching orders.

Koni were runners-up last season, finishing behind champions Zenit. CSKA are enduring an eight-year title drought, with their last success coming in 2015–16. Like always, their main objective will be to go all the way. They have won three of their eight games, losing twice.

Rostov vs CSKA Moscow Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Rostov have lost four times and drawn once in their last five clashes with CSKA.

Rostov have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five home meetings with CSKA.

The two teams have met 61 times, with Rostov winning 16 and losing 34.

CSKA have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five away outings.

Rostov have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five games, while CSKA have won twice and drawn thrice in the same period.

Form Guide: Rostov: W-D-L-W-L; CSKA: W-D-D-W-D

Rostov vs CSKA Moscow Prediction

Rostov have mostly misfired in front of goal, leading to their negative goal differential of (-6). Nikolay Komlichenko stands out with three goals. They have also been shambolic defensively, conceding 16 times in eight outings.

CSKA, meanwhile, boast a well-oiled attack, scoring 16 times – the third best in the league. With five goals apiece, Fyodor Chalov and Anton Zabolotny sit second in the goal charts.

CSKA are expected to have an edge based on their better quality and take the win.

Prediction: Rostov 1-2 CSKA

Rostov vs CSKA Moscow Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – CSKA

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: CSKA to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Rostov to score - Yes