Rostov vs CSKA Moscow prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2021-22

Rostov host CSKA Moscow at the Rostov Arena in the Russian Premier League on Saturday. Both sides have had poor starts to their seasons so far.

Rostov are currently 14th in the league and have not won any of their opening three games. Yuri Semin's side will go into the game off the back of a 1-1 draw against Khimki last time out and will hope to take advantage of CSKA's slow start to the season.

CSKA Moscow have been uncharacteristically poor so far this season. Aleksey Berezutski's side are currently 10th in the table and have only managed to win one game this campaign.

CSKA will be looking to bounce back from their 2-1 loss against Dinamo Moscow with a win on Saturday.

Both sides will be looking to turn their seasons around with a win, and that should make for a feisty matchup on Saturday.

Rostov vs CSKA Moscow Head-to-Head

The head-to-head record between the two sides is split evenly down the middle with both sides winning two of their last five meetings.

CSKA Moscow came away as 3-1 winners the last time the two sides met back in December. A Fedor Chalov hat-trick was enough to secure the three points on the night, with Alexey Kozlov scoring a consolation goal for Rostov in the dying moments of the game.

Rostov Form Guide: L-L-D

CSKA Moscow Form Guide: W-L-L

Rostov vs CSKA Moscow Team News

Magnusson in action for CSKA

Rostov

Rostov have no new injury worries following their 1-1 draw against Khimki last time out.

Alexander Dolgov and Ali Sowe will miss the game due to injuries.

Injured: Alexander Dolgov, Ali Sowe

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

CSKA Moscow

CSKA Moscow will be without Anton Zabolotny after the striker picked up a calf injury in the 2-1 loss to Dinamo Moscow last time out.

Cedric Gogoua, Georgi Shchennikov and Hordur Magnusson are still out due to injury. Meanwhile, Bruno Fuchs is on holiday after being part of Brazil's squad for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Injured: Anton Zabolotny, Cedric Gogoua, Georgi Shchennikov, Hordur Magnusson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Bruno Fuchs

Rostov vs CSKA Moscow Predicted XI

📸 Работаем в зале в обновлённом составе 😏 pic.twitter.com/vptT1r6x6E — ПФК ЦСКА Москва (@pfc_cska) August 12, 2021

Rostov Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sergey Pesyakov; Khoren Bayramyan, Maksim Osipenko, Dennis Hazikadunic, Denis Terentyev; Danil Glebov, Mathias Normann; Kento Hashimoto, Pavel Mamaev, Dmitry Poloz; Nikolai Komlichenko

CSKA Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Igor Akinfeev; Ivan Oblyakov, Jaka Bijol, Igor Diveev, Mario Fernandes; Emil Bohinen, Maksim Mukhin; Chidera Ejuke, Nikola Vlasic, Ilzat Akhmetov; Fedor Chalov

Rostov vs CSKA Moscow Prediction

It is hard to pick a winner between the two sides, given that they are both in terrible form.

We predict a hard-fought draw, with both sides getting on the scoresheet.

Prediction: Rostov 1-1 CSKA Moscow

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Neymar's role in Lionel Messi's transfer to PSG, Chelsea's transfer plans and more

Edited by Peter P