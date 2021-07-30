Rostov vs Zenit prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2021-22 

Rostov will welcome FC Zenit to Rostov Arena on Sunday, with three points on the line on matchday two of the Russian Premier League.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat to Dynamo Moscow on home turf last week. Arsen Zakharian and Konstantin Tyukavin scored first-half goals to give the capital side all three points.

Zenit picked up a comprehensive 3-1 away victory over Khimki. Sardar Azmoun, Aleksandr Erokhin and Alex Sutormin got on the scoresheet to help the defending champions complete the comeback victory.

The victory propelled Xavi Pascual's side to second place in the table on goal difference. Rostov sit second from bottom.

Rostov vs Zenit Head-to-Head

Zenit have 24 wins from their last 40 games against Rostov. Eight games ended in a stalemate, while Rostov were victorious on eight occasions.

Their most recent meeting came on 27 February. A brace from Ali Sowe, Daler Kuzyayev's second-half goal and a Nikolay Popyarkov own goal saw both sides share the spoils in a 2-2 draw.

Zenit are defending champions of the Russian Premier League and are currently on a 14-game unbeaten run, including pre-season friendlies. Rostov won just three of their eight pre-season games before last weekend's loss to Dynamo Moscow.

Rostov form guide (including friendlies): L-L-W-L-W

Zenit form guide (including friendlies): W-W-W-D-D

Rostov vs Zenit Team News

Rostov

The hosts have two players currently sidelined with fitness concerns. Alexander Dolgov (knee) and Mathias Normann (muscle) are both unavailable for selection.

Furthermore, forward Vladimir Obukhov was handed a six-month ban for breaking doping rules.

Injuries: Alexander Dolgov, Mathias Normann

Suspension: Vladimir Obukhov

Zenit

Magomed Ozdoev suffered a strain in his knee last week and was substituted after just eight minutes. He has been ruled out until October, while Malcom is currently disputing the Olympics with Brazil.

Injury: Magomed Ozdoev

National Selection: Malcom

Rostov vs Zenit Predicted XI

Rostov Predicted XI (4-5-1): Sergey Pesjakov (GK); Igor Kalinin, Dennis Hadzikadunic, Maksim Osipenko, Denis Terentjev; Danil Glebov, Khoren Bayramyan, Kento Hashimoto, Danila Sukhomlinov, Dmitri Poloz; Nikolay Komlichenko

Zenit Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mikhail Kerzhakov (GK); Douglas Santos, Yaroslav Rakitsky, Dejan Lovren, Vyacheslav Karavaev; Wendel, Kirill Kravtsov, Daler Kuzyayev, Andrey Mostovoy; Sardar Azmoun, Artem Dyzuba

Rostov vs Zenit Prediction

Zenit have big ambitions of retaining their title and they will be motivated to keep their unbeaten run going against a struggling Rostov.

Barring an unlikely upset, the defending champions should pick up an easy victory here.

Prediction: Rostiv 0-3 Zenit

