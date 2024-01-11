Rotherham United and Stoke City Prediction and Betting Tips | January 13th 2024

Rotherham United and Stoke City return to action in the EFL Championship when they go head-to-head at the New York Stadium on Saturday.

Both sides were dumped out of the FA Cup last time out and will head into the weekend looking to bounce back.

Rotherham United crashed out of the FA Cup last Friday when they suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Premier League side Fulham.

This was in keeping with their struggles in the EFL Championship, where they have failed to win 13 of their last 14 matches, losing seven and claiming six draws since late October.

Following a forgettable first half of the season, Leam Richardson’s side currently sit rock-bottom in the league table, having picked up just 18 points from 26 matches so far.

Like their hosts, Stoke City were dumped out of the FA Cup last weekend courtesy of a 4-2 defeat against Brighton and Hove Albion at the bet365 Stadium.

Steven Schumacher’s men now return to action in the Championship, where they are unbeaten in their last six matches, picking up one win and five draws, including a goalless draw against Ipswich Town on New Year’s Day.

With 29 points from 26 matches, Stoke City are currently 19th in the EFL Championship standings, level on points with 18th-placed Plymouth Argyle.

Rotherham United vs Stoke City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 19 wins from the last 46 meetings between the sides, Rotherham United boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Stoke City have picked up 14 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 13 occasions.

The Potters are unbeaten in eight of their last nine games against Rotherham, claiming four wins and four draws since April 2004.

Richardson’s men have won just one of their last seven home matches while losing twice and claiming four draws since the start of November.

Stoke are unbeaten in their last six league matches, stretching back to a 1-0 defeat against Sheffield Wednesday on December 9.

Rotherham United vs Stoke City Prediction

While Stoke have also not been at their best this season, we are tipping them to claim all three points against a struggling Rotherham side who have endured a horror campaign so far.

Prediction: Rotherham United 1-2 Stoke City

Rotherham United and Stoke City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Stoke to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in four of their previous five encounters)