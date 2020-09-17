Rotherham United vs Millwall prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Rotherham United embark on another Championship campaign after winning promotion from League One last season at the first time of asking, albeit via a points-per-game method after the 2019-20 campaign was ended early due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Millers have been somewhat of a 'yo-yo' club in the last few seasons, bouncing between the third and second tiers of English football over the last four years or so.

Their desire to become a Championship regular took a step in the right direction in their opening league fixture when they claimed a late 1-0 win over fellow League One promotees Wycombe Wanderers.

Boss Paul Warne has penned a new deal this week to stay at the club until 2023.

Millwall – who are what you would call a Championship regular, having spent eight of the last 10 seasons in the division – started their 2020-21 campaign off with a goalless draw at home to Stoke City.

The Lions finished eighth last season, missing out on a playoff spot by two points.

The club have bought well and kept its key players ahead of another charge at the top six this term.

Rotherham United vs Millwall Head-to-Head

The hosts have had a successful period of late against Millwall, going unbeaten in their last four match-ups, winning three of those.

The pair last met in February 2019 when they both played out a 0-0 draw.

Rotherham last lost to Millwall at home in September 2006 in League One – something Saturday's visitors will want to amend.

In fact, the Millers have not lost to the Lions in the Championship since its re-branding in the 2004-05 season.

Millwall did have the better of Rotherham in earlier years, though, which sees the all-time record against one another stand at 13 wins apiece with 10 draws shared between them.

Rotherham United vs Millwall Team News

FREEVIEW | It's a big opportunity for me - Hirst



Watch George Hirst's first interview as a Rotherham United player here for FREE on iFollow Millers.#rufc | #ForeverTogetherForeverProudhttps://t.co/QDY6bXgokL — Rotherham United (@OfficialRUFC) September 16, 2020

Rotherham centre-half Michael Ihiekwe, who scored the winner against Wycombe, is certain to start the game, as is Joe Mattock who put in a pleasing display.

Clark Robinson has been ruled out this weekend after picking up a knock while Richard Wood is a doubt despite returning to training this week.

George Hirst has signed permanently with the Millers and could make the line-up versus Millwall.

Injured: Clark Robinson, Curtis Tilt

Doubtful: Trevor Clarke, Richard Wood

Suspended: None

Summer recruit Jon Dadi Bodvarsson is set to start ahead of Tom Bradshaw again, with Bart Bialkowski being the man to go between the sticks as Frank Fielding is not quite up to full fitness yet.

Question marks hang over whether Troy Parrott will be ready in time for this match-up – it may not be the game to bring him into on the back of a knock.

Injured: Frank Fielding

Doubtful: Troy Parrott, Mahlon Romeo

Suspended: None

Rotherham United vs Millwall Predicted XI

Rotherham United predicted XI (4-4-2): Jamal Blackman, Wes Harding, Michael Ihiekwe, Angus MacDonald, Joe Mattock, Chiedozie Ogbene, Shaun MacDoanld, Jamie Lindsay, Kieran Sandler, George Hirst, Freddie Ladapo

Millwall predicted XI (3-4-3): Bart Bialkowski, Mahlon Romeo, Alex Pearce, Jake Cooper, Ryan Leonard, Shaun Williams, Ben Thompson, Scott Malone, Mason Bennett, Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, Jed Wallace

Rotherham United vs Millwall Prediction

Rotherham may have had the better of their opponents in the last few years, but this is a very different Millwall side under the guidance of boss Gary Rowett.

He's been able to turn losses into draws and draws into wins during his tenure and, as a result, has created a well-weathered squad.

The Millers have the comfort of their own ground to play in for the first time this season, but that may be all they get on Saturday afternoon.

Prediction: Rotherham United 1-3 Millwall