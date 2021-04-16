Rotherham United vs Birmingham City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21  

Rotherham United will host Birmingham City at the New York Stadium on Sunday, with three points at stake in the EFL Championship.

The home side come into this game on the back of a harrowing 1-0 defeat to Coventry City on their own turf. A second-half strike by Leo Ostigard helped the visitors secure all three points from the relegation six-pointer.

Birmingham City were 2-0 victors over Stoke City last weekend. Lukas Jutkiewicz scored a brace to power the Blues to the victory.

Rotherham United's loss to Coventry left them with a mountain to climb in their quest to avoid relegation. The Millers are currently four points from safety, albeit with two games in hand.

Birmingham City are in 19th spot and this game can also be considered a relegation six-pointer, as just six points separate the sides on the table.

Rotherham United vs Birmingham City Head-to-Head

This will be the 35th meeting between the sides. Birmingham City have an overwhelmingly better record with 18 wins and 10 draws to their name. Rotherham United were victorious in six previous matches.

Their most recent meeting came in September 2020 when two penalties in the final three minutes ensured that both sides shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

Birmingham City have picked up 10 points from their last five games to boost their survival hopes. Rotherham United have won just one of their last five Championship matches.

Birmingham City form guide: L-W-D-L-L

Rotherham United form guide: W-D-W-L-W

Rotherham United vs Birmingham City Team News

Rotherham United

The hosts have defender Joe Mattock ruled out with an ankle injury. There are no suspension concerns for manager Paul Warne.

Injury: Joe Mattock

Suspension: None

Birmingham City

Jon Toral (hamstring), Caolan Boyd-Munce and Scott Hogan are all missing due to injuries. There are no suspension worries for Birmingham City.

Injuries: Jon Toral, Caolan Boyd-Munce, Scott Hogan

Suspension: None

Rotherham United vs Birmingham City Predicted XI

Rotherham United Predicted XI (3-5-1-1): Viktor Johansson (GK); Angus MacDonald, Richard Wood, Michael Ihekwe; Wes Harding, Ben Wiles, Lewis Wing, Jamie Lindsay, Matthew Olosunde; Matt Crooke; Michael Smith

Birmingham City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Neil Etheridge (GK); Kristian Pedersen, Marc Roberts, Harlee Dean; Steve Seddon, Ivan Sunjic, Gary Gardner, Maxime Colin; Alen Halilovic; Lukas Jutkiewicz, Jonathan Leko

Rotherham United vs Birmingham City Prediction

Both sides need all three points and are likely to play on the front foot rather than prioritize defending.

Rotherham United's expansive style of play means that chances are usually afforded to opponents but this is offset by the visitors' blunt attack. However, the Blues are in much better form and we are predicting a narrow victory for Birmingham City.

Prediction: Rotherham United 0-1 Birmingham City