Rotherham United vs Birmingham City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23

Rotherham United will host Birmingham City at the New York Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday, looking to pick up their second win of the season.

The Millers have picked up only six points from four league games so far, winning just once - a 4-0 drubbing of Reading on matchday two. Their campaign went from bad to worse, as they got dumped out in the second round of the EFL Cup by Morecambe on Thursday.

Birmingham, meanwhile, are also winless since matchday two, when they beat Huddersfield 2-1 for their only league win of the season so far. Having collected a point less than Rotherham, the Blues are down in 19th position in the league standings, six below the Millers.

Rotherham United vs Birmingham City Head-To-Head

There have been 35 clashes between the teams, with Birmingham winning 19 and Rotherham six.

The Blues are unbeaten in seven games in the fixture, winning four, including a 1-0 victory in their last meeting in April 2021.

Rotherham United Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-D-W-W

Birmingham City Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-L-D-W

Rotherham United vs Birmingham City Team News

Rotherham United

The Millers had two injury scares during their game against Queens Park Rangers, as Lee Peltier and Shane Ferguson were taken off after they complained of discomfort. However, after sitting out their EFL Cup defeat to Morecambe on Wednesday, the duo have got enough rest and should make a return here.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Birmingham City

The Blues won't have Gary Gardner and Marc Roberts on Saturday due to injury. After coming off the bench last time, Troy Deeney could be reinstated back into the lineup.

Injured: Gary Gardner, Marc Roberts

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Rotherham United vs Birmingham City Predicted XIs

Rotherham United (3-5-2): Viktor Johansson; Richard Wood, Grant Hall, Cameron Humphreys; Lee Peltier, Ben Wiles, Daniel Barlaser, Oliver Rathbone, Shane Ferguson; Conor Washington, Chiedozie Ogbene

Birmingham City (3-5-2): John Ruddy; Maxime Colin, Dion Sanderson, Auston Trusty; Josh Williams, Juninho Bacuna, Jordan James, George Hall, Przemysław Placheta; Scott Hogan, Troy Deeney

Rotherham United vs Birmingham City Prediction

Neither team have started their league campaign in solid form and have been underwhelming in attack. That could result in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Rotherham United 1-1 Birmingham City

