Rotherham United vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th August 2023

Rotherham United and Blackburn Rovers lock horns at the New York Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday for matchday two of the 2023-24 season.

It's been a rough start for Rotherham, who were thrashed by Stoke City on the opening day of the league campaign but then survived a scare in the Carabao Cup.

The Millers suffered a 4-1 loss at the hands of Stoke last weekend, with Cafu also getting sent off for them midway through the second half. Just days later, Matt Taylor's side found themselves struggling against Morecombe in the cup, managing just a 1-1 draw in normal time. However, Rotherham prevailed 4-2 in the penalty shootout to advance into the next round.

Blackburn, on the other hand, have managed to win both their games so far to start their new campaign on a positive note.

The Rovers beat West Brom 2-1 at home in their first league match before a pulsating 4-3 victory over Walsall in the domestic cup, despite falling behind twice in the match.

Rotherham United vs Blackburn Rovers Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Rotherham and Blackburn have met 48 times, with the Rovers winning on more than half the occasions (26). The Millers have beaten them only 13 times.

Rotherham United are unbeaten in their last five home league matches against Blackburn Rovers since losing 1-0 in the 2015-16 campaign.

Blackburn Rovers lost 4-0 in their most recent league meeting with Rotherham in January - they haven't lost against them twice in the same calendar year since 1955.

Rotherham have won four of their last 20 Championship matches and only won one of their last eight, a 1-0 win against Middlesbrough in May.

Blackburn have lost just one of their last eight league matches, a 1-0 defeat to Burnley in April.

Rotherham United vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction

Rotherham United will be desperate for a win, but Blackburn aren't going to make their lives any easier. The Rovers are flying high after back-to-back wins, especially their exhilarating cup victory on Thursday, and will be keen to continue in the same vein here too.

A victory for the away side is likely.

Prediction: Rotherham United 1-2 Blackburn Rovers

Rotherham United vs Blackburn Rovers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Blackburn Rovers to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes