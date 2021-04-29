Rotherham United vs Blackburn Rovers prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Relegation-battling Rotherham United host Blackburn Rovers at the New York Stadium in the Championship on Saturday.

Rotherham are looking to pull themselves out of danger with only three games remaining.

The promoted side are third from bottom with 39 points, four off Derby County but with a game in hand, though it hasn't been smooth-sailing for them lately.

With five consecutive defeats, the Millers are currently stuck in a rut and must find their mojo again before it's too late.

Blackburn Rovers have nothing to fight for, with the side assured of safety, but will aim to finish higher than the 15th position they currently occupy.

The Riversiders are coming off the back of a resounding 5-2 thumping of Huddersfield with top-scorer Adam Armstrong netting a hat-trick.

Rotherham won't have it any easier.

Rotherham United vs Blackburn Rovers Head-To-Head

There have been 45 previous meetings between the sides, with Blackburn winning more than twice the number of times (25) Rotherham (12) have been victorious.

In the first leg of their clash this season the Riversiders eked out a 2-1 win over the promoted side.

Rotherham United Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-L

Blackburn Rovers Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-W-L-W

Rotherham United vs Blackburn Rovers Team News

Rotherham United

Clark Robertson and Viktor Johansson, who both missed the last game, are injury doubts once again, while Matt Crooks will be serving the last of his three-game suspension.

That means that Jamal Blackman will likely keep his place in the XI, while George Hirst and Freddie Ladapo are also pushing for starts.

Injured: Clark Robertson and Viktor Johansson

Suspended: Matt Crooks

Unavailable: None

Blackburn Rovers

Tony Mowbray is unlikely to tinker with his first XI, which thumped Huddersfield last weekend, while there are no fresh injury concerns for the head coach either.

Bradley Dack, who sustained a cruciate ligament injury last month, has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Injured: Bradley Dack

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Rotherham United vs Blackburn Rovers Predicted XI

Rotherham United (3-4-1-2): Jamal Blackman; Michael Ihiekwe, Angus MacDonald, Richard Wood; Wes Harding, Ben Wiles, Lewis Wing, Ryan Giles; Jamie Lindsay; Freddie Ladapo, Michael Smith.

Blackburn Rovers (4-2-3-1): Thomas Kaminski; Ryan Nyambe, Darragh Lenihan, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Barry Douglas; Lewis Travis, Corry Evans; Ben Brereton, Joe Rothwell, Sam Gallagher; Adam Armstrong.

Rotherham United vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction

Rotherham cannot afford more setbacks, but their recent form doesn't inspire much hope either.

Blackburn are the favorites on paper and have the attacking might to see them off.

Prediction: Rotherham United 1-2 Blackburn Rovers