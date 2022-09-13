Rotherham United vs Blackpool prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23

Rotherham United and Blackpool square off at the New York Stadium on Wednesday in round 10 of the EFL Championship.

The hosts head into the midweek clash on a run of four consecutive wins over the Tangerines and will look to keep the ball rolling.

Rotherham United failed to find their feet last time out as they were held to a 1-1 draw with Watford.

They have managed just one win from their last six games across all competitions — a run which saw them crash out of the EFL Cup courtesy of a 1-0 loss against Morecambe.

With 10 points from seven games, Rotherham United are currently 13th in the EFL Championship standings, one point off Wednesday’s visitors.

Meanwhile, Blackpool returned to winning ways a fortnight ago when they beat Huddersfield Town 1-0 away from home.

Prior to that, they were on a three-game winless run, picking up two points from a possible nine in that time.

However, Blackpool are unbeaten in their last three away games, picking up two wins and one draw since a 2-0 loss at Stoke City on August 6.

Rotherham United vs Blackpool Head-To-Head

With 18 wins from the last 14 meetings between the sides, Rotherham United hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture. Blackpool have picked up three fewer wins in that time, while seven games have ended in draws.

Rotherham United Form Guide: D-L-W-L-D

Blackpool Form Guide: W-L-D-D-W

Rotherham United vs Blackpool Team News

Rotherham United

The hosts will be without Peter Kioso and Cameron Humphreys, who are currently recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Peter Kioso, Cameron Humphreys

Suspended: None

Blackpool

Kevin Stewart, Lewis Fiorini, Charlie Patino, Keshi Anderson and Jake Beesley are currently recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Kevin Stewart, Lewis Fiorini, Charlie Patino, Keshi Anderson, Jake Beesley

Suspended: None

Rotherham United vs Blackpool Predicted XI

Rotherham United Predicted XI (3-5-2): Viktor Johansson; Wes Harding, Richard Wood, Lee Peltier; Brooke Norton-Cuffy, Ben Wiles, Daniel Barlaser, Oliver Rathbone, Cohen Bramall; Chiedozie Ogbene, Conor Washington

Blackpool Predicted XI (4-4-2): Daniel Grimshaw; Jordan Gabriel, Marvin Ekpiteta, Rhys Williams, Dominic Thompson; Josh Bowler, Kenneth Dougall, Callum Connolly, Shayne Lavery; Jerry Yates, Gary Madine

Rotherham United vs Blackpool Prediction

Off the back of ending their winless run, Blackpool will head into the midweek clash with renewed confidence. However, they face a Rotherham United side who have won their last four encounters and are unbeaten in their last six meetings between the sides. We predict the hosts will do just enough to force a share of the spoils and maintain their unbeaten home run.

Prediction: Rotherham United 1-1 Blackpool

