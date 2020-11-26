Rotherham United vs Bournemouth prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Rotherham United’s 3-2 midweek loss to QPR means that they have now lost four of their last five games, taking home just three points out of a possible 15.

As a result, they sit 19th and just three points from the bottom three, having now lost seven of their opening 13 league fixtures in total.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, go into this game in second place following their comfortable 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night.

The Cherries have lost just one league game all season and are on a three-match winning run.

GALLERY | QPR v Millers



Flick through @JimBrailsford 's images from last night's game at Loftus Road, here.#rufc | #ForeverTogetherForeverProudhttps://t.co/GSRNDv5qF3 — Rotherham United (@OfficialRUFC) November 25, 2020

Rotherham United vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head

Rotherham have not beaten Bournemouth in their last five games, with their last victory over them coming in January 2009.

Their encounter this weekend will be their first in almost six years. The last game featuring these opponents ended 2-0 to the Cherries in January 2015.

The two have met just four times in the last decade, Bournemouth winning three of those and drawing the other.

Advertisement

Rotherham have beaten their opponents 14 times in their history, but have lost 18 times and shared nine draws overall.

Rotherham United vs Bournemouth Team News

Billy Jones was named on the bench for the Millers’ midweek game against QPR despite still carrying a knock, but he should be back to full fitness in time for Saturday.

Michael Smith is set to lead the line once more after bagging a goal in his last outing.

Injured: Chiedozie Ogbene, Clark Robertson, Kieran Sandlier

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Chris Mepham was brought back into the line-up in midweek and could retain his place for this weekend.

All of the Cherries’ doubts ahead of their game with Nottingham Forest were included in the matchday squad for the game and, to date, they have no new injury concerns.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Rotherham United vs Bournemouth Predicted XI

Rotherham United predicted XI (4-3-3): Jamal Blackman, Wes Harding, Michael Ihiekwe, Angus MacDonald, Joe Mattock, Ben Wiles, Daniel Barlaser, Jamie Lindsay, Mikel Miller, Michael Smith, Freddie Ladapo

Bournemouth predicted XI (4-3-3): Asmir Begovic, Adam Smith, Chris Mepham, Steve Cook, Lloyd Kelly, Lewis Cook, Jefferson Lerma, Junior Stanislas, David Brooks, Danjuma Groeneveld, Dominic Solanke

Brace on Tuesday 🤩

Birthday today 🥳



What a week it’s been for Junior Stanislas! Have a great day, Jun 🎈 #afcb 🍒 pic.twitter.com/3gnJDsMVNp — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) November 26, 2020

Advertisement

Rotherham United vs Bournemouth Prediction

The visitors should have too much for their opponents this weekend as they aim for top spot.

Bournemouth have a number of key players back up to full fitness at what is an important stage of the season. Rotherham, on the other hand, will be more focused on not losing the game, rather than going for the win.

We expect Bournemouth to record a comfortable win in this match.

Prediction: Rotherham United 0-3 Bournemouth