Rotherham United vs Burnley Prediction and Betting Tips | April 18th 2023

Rotherham United will host Burnley at the New York Stadium on Tuesday in another round of Championship football.

The home side have endured a difficult Championship campaign so far but remain hopeful of avoiding the drop. They were beaten 2-0 by in-form Luton Town in their last game and were fortunate not to have lost by a larger margin after a rather toothless performance in front of goal.

Rotherham sit 18th in the league standings with 45 points from 41 games. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and get their campaign back on track this Tuesday.

Burnley, on the other hand, have breezed through their league campaign and are now gearing up for life in the English top-flight next season. They played out a goalless draw against Reading last time out and will be gutted not to have come away with maximum points after dominating proceedings for most parts of the game.

The visitors sit atop the league table with 91 points picked up so far and will be hopeful of adding to that tally here.

Rotherham United vs Burnley Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 43 meetings between Rotherham and Burnley. The hosts have won 13 of those games while the visitors have won 15 times. There have been 15 draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won their last three games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture.

The Clarets have the best defensive record in the Championship this season with a goal concession tally of 30.

Eight of the Millers' 10 league wins this season have come on home turf.

Burnley have picked up 40 points on the road in the league this season, the highest in the competition so far.

Rotherham United vs Burnley Prediction

Rotherham are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just one of their last six matches. They have, however, won three of their last five home games and will be hopeful of a result here.

Burnley, meanwhile, are on a four-game unbeaten streak and have not lost a league game this year. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the visitors win here.

Prediction: Rotherham United 0-3 Burnley

Rotherham United vs Burnley Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Burnley

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of the last four matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the visitors' last 10 matches)

Poll : 0 votes